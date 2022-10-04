DC Comics Has… Two Jokers Now? BatSpoilers All Round

Once upon a time, Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok introduced us to the idea, in Justice League, that there were three Jokers rather than just one. And today we get to revisit those days. Maybe. Spoilers for Batman and Joker-related books going forward.

1. Chair Apparent

In Justice League, Batman learned something from the Mobius Chair about the real identity of The Joker.

2. The One-In-Three

… and continued over, a little bit, into DC Rebirth. Confirming that there had been three Jokers, not just one.

And then the news that after these revelations…

…we would get The Three Jokers, by Johns and Fabok, to be a Black Label title. Back when that really meant something.

3. A Fair Blacker Label

One of the Jokers didn't make it to the end. Whether this was considered to be apart of DC Comics continuity after Geoff Johns had been ejected as CCO, was meant to be left up to the fans.

4. Quinn-Credible.

But in the recent Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Real Sidekicks Of New Gotham Special #1 they were still in the collective comic book memory.

5. Stop Stopping and Start Starting.

And Geoff Johns has more of a presence at DC Comics than he has for some time. So if there anything teasing a change more than today's Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 by Matthew Rosenburg, Francesco Francavilla and Carmine Di Giandomenico? Which gives us The Joker making public political pronouncements?

While simultaneously stepping out of a men's toilets looking worse for wear.

Two men say they're the Joker. Maybe they are both right again. And in which case, which is the one getting a Zur-En-Arrh flashback in Batman #128?

JOKER MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #1 CVR A DI GIANDOMENICO

DC COMICS

AUG223156

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Francesco Francavilla (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

The world once again holds its breath as The Joker strikes again! But how far is he willing to go this time? From the twisted minds of Matthew Rosenberg (Task Force Z, What's the Furthest Place from Here?) and Carmine Di Giandomenico (Batman: The Knight) comes a violent, mind-bending new series that picks up from the cataclysmic end of The Joker and follows the mayhem across the United States. With the Clown Prince of Crime setting out on his most bizarre caper yet, will a fan-favorite vigilante be able to prevent certain tragedy? Or is he in on the joke?

In the back-up-Joker's got a hot date but he's going to need a mirror to make sure he looks nice. Maybe Mirror Master can help.In Shops: Oct 04, 2022

SRP: $5.99 BATMAN #128 CVR A JIMENEZ

DC COMICS

AUG223138

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Leonardo Romero (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe has taken his family, his allies, and now his city…Broken and beaten, Batman retreats to the last place on Earth he can hide…but nothing can truly hide from Failsafe! In the backup…Batman has prepared his mind for anything, or so he thought. We go back to his early days and a chilling case that led to…Failsafe!In Shops: Oct 04, 2022 SRP: $4.99