Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Ian Flynn, sonic the hedgehog

DC Comics/IDW Crossover For Sonic The Hedgehog And Justice League

DC Comics and IDW Publishing are to Crossover for Sonic The Hedgehog and The Justice League mashup in 2025

Article Summary DC Comics and IDW Publishing to crossover with Sonic The Hedgehog and Justice League in a series starting March 2024.

Iconic characters like Sonic, Shadow, and Knuckles will adapt roles from Justice League including Flash and Batman.

Merchandise such as toys and clothing will be available by autumn 2025, expanding the collaboration's reach.

Potential Batman/Sonic animation hints at a broader multimedia project beyond the comic book series.

DC Comics and IDW Publishing will be collaborating with Sega and publishing a five-issue series DC X Sonic The Hedgehog comic book series from regular Sonic comics writer Ian Glynn for March 2024 with merchandise including toys and clothing for the autumn of 2025. And more comic book stories to come after that. The mashup will include:

Shadow as Batman

Sonic the Hedgehog as the Flash

Knuckles the Echidna as Superman

Amy Rose as Wonder Woman

Tails as Cyborg

Silver the Hedgehog as Green Lantern

Announced on the Sonic Central YouTube channel it also included a Batman/Sonic animation, which suggests we may be getting a cartoon out of it as well.

Sonic the Hedgehog was created by the Japanese video game developers Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohshima, and Hirokazu Yasuhara for Sega and follows Sonic, a blue hedgehog running at speed, who battles the evil Doctor Eggman, a mad scientist and has spun off into all manner of other forms and merchandise, including long running successful comic books, cartoons and his own films. Originally released in 1991 for the Sega Genesis, to provide Sega with a mascot to beat Mario, its success helped Sega become one of the leading video game companies in the early 1990s.

The Justice League, or Justice League of America first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #28 in March 1960, as writer Gardner Fox conceived the team as a revival of the Justice Society of Americ from the 1940s. And ensemble cast of established superhero characters from DC Comics' portfolio, they are also intended to operate independently in their own titles and often include the DC trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. Created to boost the profiles and sales of DC's other characters through cross-promotion it helped develop the DC Universe as a shared continuity and crossover. ANd now that crossover will include Sonic…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!