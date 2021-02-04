DC Comics Launches Shilo Norman Mister Miracle Series In May

Another comic book launching out of DC Comics Future State is Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom, a six-issue series by Brandon Easton and Fico Ossio, with the Shilo Norman version of the character, as seen in Future State: Superman Of Metropolis and Future State: Superman Worlds Of War.

"This series functions as a de facto origin story and a reintroduction of Shilo Norman," said Easton. Fico and I have a fantastic opportunity to establish him as a major hero in the DC pantheon, while making him a more complex character."

The "Mister Miracle" show used to be the hottest ticket in town, whether you caught him onstage escaping from perilous traps or spotted him on the streets of Metropolis taking out bad guys. What Shilo Norman forgot is the first rule of both show business and being a superhero: always leave them wanting more. Now it's time to start showing the world what a miracle man can really do.

Showbiz/superhero rule #2: Timing is everything. There's a new performer in town who wants to knock Mister Miracle off his pedestal and stake a claim to his famous moniker! Can Shilo break free of this trap?

"The series will explore Shilo's dealings with the trappings of celebrity, his understanding of the 'Mister Miracle' identity and his possible connection to the New Gods," Easton continued. "We'll also dive into what it means to be a Black superhero in a world where his heroism is in conflict with a society full of distrust and suspicion."

The debut 32-page issue of this miniseries features a stunning cover by Yanick Paquette, with a card stock variant cover by Valentine De Landro. Each issue sells for $3.99, with the card stock variant at $4.99.

