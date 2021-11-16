DC Comics Makes A Bunch Bigger Change To Their New Superman Today…

Today sees the publication of Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 and it's another big change. No, not that "Truth, Justice And The American Way" is now becoming "Truth, Justice And A Better World" or "Truth, Justice And A Better Tomorrow" (DC Comics recently trademarked both). Or that Jon Kent, the new Superman of Earth, and the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is a bisexual young man and in a pregnant poignant pause, he takes the moment to kiss the subject of his recent affection, journalist Jay Nakamura. But we also teased something else regarding a new look for a new Superman as well.

No, it's not the facemask. It's more of a silhouette thing. As Jon Kent crashed on the sofa at Jay's place…

As he makes his departure, he leaves something special behind.

You know, just for safe keeping.

A capeless Superman. And while upcoming covers show him back in the cape, such as this protest cover (a representative scene, I understand it does not actually appear in the comic)

And this action shot (which probably does).

The other covers for that issue have not been revealed yet. Maybe they didn't want to have to amend too many covers when the news that he'll be dropping his father's cape… drops. The mantle may have descended but not the big swooshy curtain. It looks like Edna Mode has finally got her moment in the spotlight.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #5 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can't save everyone, but that won't stop him from trying. How much can Earth's new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/16/2021

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #6 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/28/2021

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #7 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

