Capes Out And Kisses In Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, Out Tomorrow

Superman spoilers ahead, obviously. But to be fair, DC Comics went there already for Coming Out Day. Bleeding Cool is just filling a little around the edges. Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 by Tom Taylor, John Timms, and Hi-Fi, published by DC Comics for the 16th of November 2021. Though, courtesy of laxer street date monitoring, already on sale from a number of comic book stores since last week. It has been a little while coming, and copies are already selling on eBay for a premium. That may calm down a little tomorrow, depending on the media I guess, we'll see.

In which we see Jay Nakamura helping Jon Kent get a better night's sleep. And waking with a cup of Batman coffee…

Well, he is a growing young man in all sorts of ways, he clearly needs his beauty sleep. And this Superman is still growing into his powers on Earth, and they are growing into him. But it also makes for a point of notice and difference between himself and Jay.

Yes, he could have phrased it a little better. But it is something that defines the character, that makes him special from everyone else who hands around Superman and must have taken his notice. Jay Nakamura has the power to phase, like Kitty Pryde, for matter and energy to pass through him and it is automatically triggered when danger threatens in a split second.

It's a moment. And a moment that the Boy Of Tomorrow, the Boy Of Steel, the new Superman of Earth, chooses to take.

Doesn't even drop his Batman cup. But time and tide wait for no Superman.

It's a new day for Jon Kent. It's also a new Superman and Supersuit. No cape required anymore… up, up and away…

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #5 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can't save everyone, but that won't stop him from trying. How much can Earth's new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/16/2021