DC Comics Has Pulled Neil Gaiman's Death Compact Edition For Now

DC Comics has pulled Neil Gaiman's Death: Compact Edition from its schedules for now, following the Sandman #8 facsimile order cancellations.

The DC Compact Comics Editions have been very popular repackaging of major DC Comics comic book storylines for bookstores. One such item was the Sandman spinoff edition Death: DC Compact Comics Edition by Neil Gaiman, Chris Bachalo, Mark Buckingham, P Craig Russell and more. Planned for release for the 2nd of September, it has now been scrubbed from DC Comics schedule for now, as well as bookstore and Amazon listings, though there are some vestigial listings out there. It is not uncommon for DC Comics to do this with their titles, but it is the only one of the dozens of DC Compact Comics Editions to be so affected. It comes after orders for the Sandman #8 Facsimile Edition from DC Comics were cancelled.

Since last summer, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported detailed allegations of abuse by a number of women against Neil Gaiman, and a case has been filed against him. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual. Other cancelled projects include the comic book adaptation of Anansi Boys, screen adaptations of The Sandman following season two's release later this year, Dead Boy Detectives, and The Graveyard Book, the stage adaptation of Coraline, and the previously planned Miracleman: The Dark Age from Marvel Comics. There is to be a truncated version of Good Omens Season Three without Gaiman's involvement, and he has been removed by the Terry Pratchett Estate from the Good Omens Kickstarter. He has also been removed from his UK agent Casarotto Ramsay & Associates' client list.

DEATH: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

NEIL GAIMAN, CHRIS BACHALO, MARK BUCKINGHAM, DAVE McKEAN, PAUL CHADWICK, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, and more

$9.99 US | 264 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502647 On Sale: 9/2/2025

A touchstone for a generation of comics readers, Death of the Endless rose from New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman's acclaimed masterpiece The Sandman to become one of his most beloved creations. Now all of Gaiman's tales starring Dream's older sister are gathered here in a single definitive collection. Death collects Death: The High Cost of Living #1-3, which includes the miniseries Death: The High Cost of Living and Death: The Time of Your Life together with The Sandman issues "The Sound of Her Wings" and "Façade," the "Death and Venice" chapter from The Sandman: Endless Nights, and the short stories "A Winter's Tale," "The Wheel," and "Death Talks About Life."

