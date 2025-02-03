Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: miracleman, neil gaiman

Marvel Has No Plans To Publish Neil Gaiman's Miracleman: The Dark Age

Marvel told the NYT it has "no new books forthcoming" by Neil Gaiman, while Tom Brevoort has commented specifically on Miracleman: The Dark Age.

Marvel Comics recently told the New York Times that they have "no new books forthcoming" from Neil Gaiman. Gaiman had written a number of comic book series for Marvel over the years, including Eternals and 1602. But most recently, that was just the republication, recreation and continuance of the series he had written for Eclipse Comics back in the nineties, Miracleman, and which had been tied up in legal problems for thirty years. After first republishing Alan Moore's original run, Marvel Comics then published Miracleman The Golden Age by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham, as they had originally created it back then, followed by The Silver Age, which had been partially completed. Only for artist Mark Buckingham to radically redraw the entire arc from scratch, and take over more of the writing duties for its conclusion, to much acclaim. This was then to have been followed by the unpublished The Dark Age. Mark Buckingham would take the creative lead on the project, though based on discussions, deliberation and collaboration with Gaiman. But that seems no longer to be the case. I understand Buckingham ceased work on The Dark Age last summer and asked to be reassigned. He has recently been working on Amazing Spider-Man at Marvel Comics instead.

In his new Substack newsletter, Marvel's X-Men Group Editor, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Tom Brevoort, when asked by Bleeding Cool regular Ray Cornwall, "What is the status of Miracleman: The Dark Age? Has the script been delivered? If so, is Mark currently working on it?" replied "At the moment, Ray, nothing is going on with THE DARK AGE. If something changes in that regard, I'm sure you'll hear about it." But that seems very unlikely right now.

Since last summer, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported detailed allegations of abuse by a number of women against Neil Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual. Other cancelled projects include the comic book adaptation of Anansi Boys, screen adaptations of The Sandman following season two's release later this year, Dead Boy Detectives, and The Graveyard Book, the stage adaptation of Coraline, and the Sandman #8 facsimile edition from DC Comics. There is to be a truncated version of Good Omens Season Three without Gaiman's involvement, and he has been removed by the Terry Pratchett Estate from the Good Omens Kickstarter. He has also been removed from his UK agent Casarotto Ramsay & Associates' client list.

