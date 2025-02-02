Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: neil gaiman, sandman

Now DC Comics Cancels Sandman #8 Facsimile Edition by Neil Gaiman

DC Comics cancels the Sandman #8 Facsimile Edition by Neil Gaiman, planned to have been published later this month.

DC Comics has cancelled orders for the Sandman #8 Facsimile Edition by Neil Gaiman, Mike Dringenberg, and Malcolm Jones III. Originally published in 1989, it featured the first appearance of the character Death and has been a very collectable comic book since. Hence the reason for the Facsimile edition, which reproduces the original comic exactly, even down to the advertisements and editorial matter from the original. The Sandman #8 Facsimile Edition was originally planned to be published on the 26th of February 2025, along with a foil and sketch variant cover. Retailers were told that "Existing orders are cancelled" but that also "The Sandman #8 Facsimile Edition will be resolicited at a later date". However, that is the general template of language used from publisher to retailer, and a number of cancelled titles that were never published have used similar phrasing.

THE SANDMAN #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by NEIL GAIMAN Art by MIKE DRINGENBERG and MALCOLM JONES III

Cover by DAVE McKEAN Foil variant cover by DAVE McKEAN ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages ON SALE 2/26/25

His battle to reclaim his power now completed, Dream finds himself at a crossroads, uncertain how to go on—or if he even wants to. Luckily, Dream's older sister, Death, is on hand to remind him of all that truly matters.

Since last summer, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported detailed allegations of abuse by a number of women against Neil Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual. Other cancelled projects include the comic book adaptation of Anansi Boys, screen adaptations of The Sandman following season two's release later this year, Dead Boy Detectives, and The Graveyard Book, the stage adaptation of Coraline, while there is to be a truncated version of Good Omens Season Three without Gaiman's involvement, and he has been removed by the Terry Pratchett Estate from the Good Omens Kickstarter. He has also been removed from his UK agent Casarotto Ramsay & Associates' client list.

