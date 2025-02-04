Posted in: Comics, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: neil gaiman

Former Nanny Files Lawsuit Against Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer

A lawsuit has been filed against Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer. It is the first court filing since the allegations were first revealed last summer.

A new lawsuit against author Neil Gaiman and his former partner Amanda Palmer has been filed by lawyers representing their former nanny in the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. The lawsuit alleges "Defendant Neil Gaiman's sexual abuse of Plaintiff, and his wife Amanda Palmer's role in procuring and presenting Plaintiff to Gaiman for such abuse." The details of the lawsuit can be found here, but be forewarned, they are extremely graphic, so please keep that in mind.

In July 2024, Tortoise Media released a podcast detailing allegations against Gaiman. In January 2025, NY Magazine on Vulture published an extensive, graphic, and comprehensive article about the allegations against Gaiman. After the NY Magazine article was published, Gaiman released an official statement denying the allegations.

Good Omens, a series on Prime based on the book by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, had been renewed for a third and final season, but by October 2024, it was announced that the season would be reduced to a single 90-minute episode. The graphic novel adaptation of Good Omens, which was funded via Kickstarter, has confirmed that Gaiman won't receive any payment for the project. Dead Boy Detectives, the first and now only spin-off series from The Sandman, premiered in April 2024, and the show was officially canceled in August 2024 despite strong critical consensus. Netflix recently announced that the second season of The Sandman would be the last, thus ending what everyone once thought would be Netflix's next major franchise. A film adaptation of The Graveyard Book was initially in development at Disney, but production stalled in September 2024. Recent reports from Marvel suggest they won't be continuing the publication of Miracleman: The Dark Age, while DC Comics has reportedly canceled orders for the Sandman #8 Facsimile.

The allegations were never specifically cited as the reason for any of the above, but they were cited two times as the reason projects were canceled. Dark Horse Comics canceled the comic adaptation of Anansi Boys and a new musical adaptation of Coraline, both citing the allegations against Gaiman as the reasons for cancellation.

The lawsuit against Gaiman is the first court filing regarding the allegations. This is a highly complex story that continues to develop daily.

