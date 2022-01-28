DC Comics' Peacemaker Had To Clean Up Donald Trump's Mess

Co-creator of The Boys, Garth Ennis and co-creator of Babyteeth Garry Brown have now relaunched the Peacemaker character at DC Comics, alongside the release of the HBO TV series version of the character played by John Cena and have given him an origin story and a new history. And it seems that even Peacemaker was no fan of former President Donald Trump.

We get to hear about some of his former missions for the government, and telling us "all you need to know is that there was an imbecile in charge of things for a while", that "the imbecile got into bed with some very bad people. The kind of people we've never fone near before – which I think you'll agree is saying something". And that "the bad people had recorded the imbecile at his most imbecilic." So that "because a good chunk of our military-industrial hierarchy was implicated in this fiasco, and would fall if the imbecile fell, the new guy said 'oh god, just fix it will you?"

Could the imbecile be Trump? The bad guys be Russia? The new guy be Biden? And the recording be the famed "pee tape"? I mean, if you wanted to, and I'm sure some people would want to, one could read that as Obama being the bad guy and Trump wanting him to fix it. Maybe that would make you happier… but we also get a new rationale for his name.

He's a Dexter. A psychopathic serial killer with a code, murdering those he believes are guilty of greater crimes. Doing it quietly, without notice, covering it up on the field of battle. And bringing them peace, something denied him.

Peacemaker first appeared in Fightin' 5 #40 in 1966 published by Charlton Comics and was created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette. He received his own title lasting five issues in 1967. Following Charlton Comics' demise in the mid-1980s, DC Comics acquired Charlton Comics in the eighties and released a four-issue mini-series in 1988. The Comedian in Watchmen was originally inspired by the character.

The Peacemaker is Christopher Smith, originally a pacifist diplomat so committed to peace that he was willing to use force as a superhero to advance the cause. His peace-through-violence efforts were later revealed to be the result of a serious mental illness brought on by the shame of having a Nazi death camp commandant for a father. He believed his father's spirit haunted him continually and criticized his every move, even as he tries to live down his past. Becoming a particularly deadly vigilante who would kill at the slightest notice, he begins to believe that the ghosts of the people he killed, or who were killed in his vicinity, are collected inside his helmet and can offer him advice and commentary. But that was then. In the TV series, Peacemaker is the son of white supremacist super, White Dragon. But with the new Peacemaker in the comics, his parents committed suicide and killed his siblings in a horrific fashion.

Though a stepfather leaves toom for who his biological father is. And he learned all the wrong lessons from subsequent foster parents and kidnappers…

PEACEMAKER DISTURBING THE PEACE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JUAN FERREYRA (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Garry Brown (CA) Juan Ferreyra

The breakout character from The Suicide Squad gets his own tale of peace ahead of the upcoming HBO Max TV show! Long before joining the Suicide Squad, Christopher Smith, code name Peacemaker, meets with a psychiatrist—a woman dangerously obsessed with his bizarre and violent past. From his tragic childhood to his military service overseas to his multiple missions with Special Forces, Smith has more than his share of skeletons in the closet. But who's actually analyzing whom? And will this trip down memory lane result in yet more fatalities? Garth Ennis and Garry Brown delve deep into Christopher Smith's history of violence, and reveal what might bring peace—or not—to the Peacemaker.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/25/2022