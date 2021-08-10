DC Comics Releases Free Comic Book Day Comics Early, Digitally

Free Comic Book Day is this Saturday, August the 14th, though international availability may be different this year. DC Comics, though no longer distributed by FCBD owner Diamond Comic Distributors, nevertheless put out Free Comic Book Day titles, four of them, using the trademarked logos. But it seems, no longer part of the FCBD rules, it can release the titles as and when it likes. And while FCBD titles are generally not released digitally on Free Comic Book Day, often being released digitally over the following month or two, DC Comics is doing something different. Which is why all four of their titles are released, free, digitally, today – even though comic stores are supposed to wait until Saturday. An error? Deliberate? Do they just not care? Can comic shops do the same too?

Batman Special Edition (Free Comic Book Day) #1: 2021

The Batman creative team of James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez take their epic run to the next level. Gotham City is on the brink of a violent evolutionary path and the danger level to Batman and his allies reaches a fever pitch. The Magistrate now have full support from the mayor to handle high level law enforcement in Gotham and have branded the Dark Knight as Enemy #1. Plus, the Scarecrow has his own terrifying agenda as he takes this chaotic moment to launch his master plan. This is the first look at the epic FEAR STATE event that runs across the Batman titles beginning this Fall. The new Dark Knight, Jace Fox has arrived in this sneak peek of the upcoming I AM BATMAN series written by Academy Award-winner John Ridley with stunning art by Travel Foreman. Fans will get a taste of this blockbuster storyline starring the next Dark Knight.

Suicide Squad Special Edition (Free Comic Book Day ) #1: 2021

Get ready for The Suicide Squad written and directed by James Gunn, which releases in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, with this incredible special edition that features the world's deadliest villains. Discover more about the breakout character from Task Force X in an original SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK story written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Scott Kolins. This issue also includes a preview of the sensational Suicide Squad: Get Joker! limited series by Brian Azzarello and Alex Maleev. An incarcerated and angry Red Hood receives a chance at freedom from Amanda Waller. All the former Boy Wonder needs to do to gain his release is lead the Suicide Squad on a mission to terminate The Joker. Paired up with Harley Quinn and Gotham City killers, such as Firefly and Killer Croc, he doesn't care if any of them come back alive, as long as The Joker dies!

Batman and Robin…and Howard/Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld Special Edition Flipbook (Free Comic Book Day ) #1: 2021

This "flipbook" style sampler features first looks at two upcoming original graphic novels perfect for all ages, BATMAN & ROBIN and HOWARD by bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown and AMETHYST: PRINCESS OF GEMWORLD by New York Times bestselling authors Shannon Hale and Dean Hale with art by Asiah Fulmore. To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched. And what's more, Damian's dad, Bruce Wayne-a.k.a. Batman-decides that starting over in a new school will be just the distraction Damian needs from his superhero routine. Certain that Gotham Metro Academy has nothing to teach him, Damian is completely unprepared for the challenge he finds in Howard-the smartest and most athletic kid in school. The boys' rivalry is instantaneous and fierce…and both are sure only one of them can be the best in their class. Amaya, princess of House Amethyst in Gemworld, is something of a troublemaker. She and her brother have great fun together until a magical prank goes much too far and her parents ground her…to Earth! They hope a whole week in the mundane world will teach her that magic is a privilege…and maybe washing dishes by hand will help her realize the palace servants should be respected. Three years later, Amy has settled into middle school and ordinary life. She doesn't remember any other home. So when a prince of the realm brings her home and restores her magical destiny, how will she cope?

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven Special Edition (Free Comic Book Day) #1: 2021

Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo continue their New York Times bestselling Teen Titans series and give readers the romantic meet-up we have all been waiting for! It seems like years, but it's only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories, trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet, and had her heart broken for the first time. Garfield Logan still can't believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high. Both are seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson. When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can't help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide. It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest parts of themselves? Or maybe even love? This special edition features a chapter from the upcoming original graphic novel.