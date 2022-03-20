DC Comics Reveals Paul Dano Isn't Drawing The Riddler: Year One Comic

Over the weekend, the DC Comics twitter account posted the following news: "A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with RIDDLER: YEAR ONE. Written by Paul Dano, unmask your first look here and see #TheBatman only in theaters now." That Paul Dabo, who starred as The Riddler in the recent The Batman movie, would be writing a Riddler series, looking at the beginning of the character.

Of course, there may have been something missing from that announcement and a number of comic book creators were on hand to point this out on Twutter, including a number of those who work for DC Comics.

Mitch Gerads: I assume somebody drew it too!

I assume somebody drew it too! Bryan Hitch: beat me to it.

beat me to it. Bengal: Drawn by….?

Drawn by….? Heather Antos: Seriously DC? You can't plug the artist?!

Seriously DC? You can't plug the artist?! Irwin Schwab: Or the real writer since I'm assuming Dano isn't "writing" it alone.

Or the real writer since I'm assuming Dano isn't "writing" it alone. Hamish Steele : Who drew it? I see you replying to people commenting on the writer but who is the artist?

: Who drew it? I see you replying to people commenting on the writer but who is the artist? Cully Hamner: This is awesome… but maybe delete this and tweet it again with the artist's name attached, too?

This is awesome… but maybe delete this and tweet it again with the artist's name attached, too? MasalaNoodles: Paul Dano is writing, drawing AND colouring this book? what a mad talent, indeed.

Well, it was enough for Stevan Subic who has drawn comic books in Europe such as M.O.R.I.A.R.T.Y., Conan, Tarzan, L'Homme de l'anne, Cosmo Le Storie and more to make the big reveal posting "DC Comics has officially unleashed the word & it is traveling around the globe already. Excited to join the flow! RIDDLER: YEAR ONE. Written by Paul Dano, art by Yours truly. For now, the Teaser I drawn for the openings. Stay tuned!"

The following day, DC Comics tweeted another version. "RIDDLER: YEAR ONE written by Paul Dano, art by @SubicStevan — discover the #DCBlackLabel limited series here #TheBatman"

Stevan Subic added "Thank you guys for reaching out & spreading the word! Honored & excited to have you with me on the beginning of this adventure that we are starting !"

For many film and comic book fans, Paul Dano's portrayal of The Riddler in Matt Reeves' The Batman (in theatres now) was arguably one of the most chilling and terrifying incarnations ever seen in a Batman film. This October, fans will have the opportunity to learn more about The Riddler's origins in Riddler: Year One, a six-issue bimonthly DC Black Label series, written by The Batman actor Paul Dano, with art by acclaimed European illustrator Stevan Subic, making his DC debut. This series explores the background of how accountant Edward Nashton went from a simple Gotham City nobody to becoming Batman's nemesis, setting them on a collision course in the blockbuster feature film.