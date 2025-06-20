Posted in: Comics | Tagged: matt fraction, Tom King

DC Comics' September 2025 Full Solicits – More Than Just Batman #1

DC Comics' September 2025 full solicits and solicitations - More Than Just Batman #1

Article Summary DC Comics unveils September 2025 full solicitations packed with Batman and major DC heroes titles

Don't miss the launch of Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, ushering in a bold new era

Key highlights include Red Hood #1, Superman’s hunt for Booster Gold, and Wonder Woman #25

Collected editions, anniversaries, and new mature readers stories expand Gotham and the DC Universe

The new DC Comics solicits and solicitations for September 2025 include the hunt for Booster Gold takes a new turn in Superman #30 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski continue the story they started in Future State: Superman: House of El with Adventures of Superman: Book of El #1. The Kryptonite Kingdom faces down a deadly threat in Superman Unlimited #5 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque. A landmark Wonder Woman #25 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's…Supes-zilla?! The weirdness has just begun in Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #2 by W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo. Dan Jurgens and Mike Perkins reunite to continue their epic story in The Bat-Man: Second Knight #1. While the wait is over! Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez arrives to usher in a brand new era of the Dark Knight. Red Hood #1 by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes brings gritty action and drama in an all-new, in-continuity Mature Readers series. And Batman versus Bane in Absolute Batman #12 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. And C.O.R.T.: Children of The Round Table by Tom Taylor and Daniel Dio Nicuolo….

BATMAN #1

Written by MATT FRACTION

Art and cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant covers by JIM LEE, MARC SILVESTRI, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, FRANK QUITELY, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by ANDY KUBERT

1:50 variant cover by DAVID AJA

DC Showcase variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Symbol variant cover

Blank cover

Special blind bag edition ($9.99)

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

Showcase Variant $24.99

ON SALE 9/3/25

A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE!

RED HOOD #1

Written by GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN

Art & Cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant covers by JIM LEE, TK, and JAE LEE

Foil variant cover by KYUYONG EOM

1:25 variant cover by NICK ROBLES

1:50 variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/10/25

Jason Todd has left Gotham and Batman behind him. All he's taking with him is his costume, his bike, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets). New Angelique seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and corruption everywhere. When Jason discovers a superpowered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a terrible and bleak conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight. But Jason isn't the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him or help him? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together? Get ready for Red Hood like you've always wanted to see him in DC's first-ever in-continuity Mature Readers series. OUT OF GOTHAM. NOT OUT OF BULLETS. ERUPTING FROM THE EVENTS OF H2SH COMES DC'S FIRST-EVER IN-CONTINUITY, MATURE READERS, ONGOING RED HOOD SERIES!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #12

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by PAUL POPE and DENYS COWAN

1:25 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

1:50 variant cover by PAUL POPE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

Batman is at the mercy of the monstrous Bane. And though his body has seen better days, his mind and spirit are still strong. But how much longer can that withstand Bane's brutal onslaught? Batman versus Bane in Absolute Batman #12 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. BANE PRESSES THE ATTACK!

DC W.I.P.: ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

$14.99 | 49 pages | 11" x 17"

ON SALE 9/17/25

Step into the world of comics like never before with DC W.I.P. Get up close and personal with the stunning original artwork from one of comics' greatest artists. Featuring the original art of Absolute Batman #1 from Nick Dragotta! The brilliance of Dragotta's work can be seen like never before in this massive oversize presentation. Includes a brand-new introduction by Dragotta. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible, one-of-a-kind piece of comics history. DC'S ARTIST EDITION LINE CONTINUES! EXPERIENCE THE ORIGINAL ART OF DC'S GREATEST ISSUES AND ARTISTS AT ORIGINAL ARTBOARD SIZE!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #11

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by JAE LEE and JEFF SPOKES

1:25 variant cover by TKTK

1:50 variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

For five years, he's been on the run, hounded across our planet, and treated like a criminal…yet his only crime was being born somewhere else. Now Superman's rage threatens to engulf the world at the urging of Ra's al Ghul. And the only ones who can save the day…are Kal-El's dead parents. THE RAGE OF SUPERMAN!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by MIRKA ANDOLFO and YASMINE PUTRI

1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

1:50 variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

Be careful what you wish for, Diana, as you just might get it. With a surprising but not unwelcome ally, Diana makes her final moves inside the maze. But even in winning the day, there will be devastating losses to bear. AN ESCAPE FROM THE MAZE?!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #6

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and MIKE DEL MUNDO

1:25 variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

1:50 variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan face judgment. But what will the Lantern's verdict be? JUDGMENT DAY!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #7

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by INHYUK LEE and HAINING

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:50 variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

Wally's desperate for some food, but when his efforts to eat land him in hot water, will the Rogues finally get their hands on the intrepid speedster? THE ROGUES ARE CLOSING IN!

SUPERMAN #30

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DAVID AJA, ARIEL OLIVETTI, and CLAUDIO CASTELLINI

1:25 variant cover by SAOWEE

Pumpkin Spicy variant cover by TOM REILLY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

Superman has found the mysterious hero known as Booster Gold. Together, they must return to the present day to warn the Justice League, but Darkseid's Legion stands in the way. The shocking events of this issue lead into next month's massive next chapter in the all in saga!! BOOSTER GOLD…FUGITIVE OF THE DARKSEID LEGION!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant covers by DAN MORA, RICCARDO FEDERICI, and RAHZZAH

1:25 variant cover by TK

1:50 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

Superman returns! Fan-favorite Future State: Superman: House of El creators Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski reunite for Adventures of Superman: Book of El! As the Super-Family settles into a well-earned time of peace, a powerful ally-turned-enemy invades Earth with an army at his back and a god-aspect of Olgrun, mad god of the First World. When even the Super-Family lacks the power to stop him, Superman is sent against his will to a place even he's never been…where he'll find allies he could never have expected. Concluding the events of "Future State" and Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Action Comics, the next epic adventure begins here! PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON AND SCOTT GODLEWSKI REUNITE TO CONTINUE THEIR SUPERMAN SAGA!

SUPERMAN: UNLIMITED #5

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant covers by DAN MORA, MARK SPEARS, and MATTEO LOLLI

1:25 variant cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

When the Kryptonite Kingdom faces a deadly terrorist attack from the Kobra Kult… this looks like a job for any hero other than Superman. The nation-state of El Caldero has the highest concentration of Kryptonite on the planet. It is literally the last place on Earth Superman should go, but when its people cry out for help, of course the Man of Steel will answer the call. Because he's Superman. Part one of the first multipart adventure in Superman Unlimited.

ACTION COMICS #1090

Written by MARK WAID

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL and RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

A long-forgotten hero from the past returns—but this is no team-up! As Superboy fights for his life against the original Man of Tomorrow, he discovers the real reason superheroes have been gone for so long. Can Clark convince his enemy that he comes in peace? INTO THE BELLY OF THE BEAST! MARK WAID AND SKYLAR PATRIDGE CONTINUE THEIR TOUR OF SUPERMAN'S PAST MEETS PRESENT!

KRYPTO: THE LAST DOG OF KRYPTON #4

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by JAE LEE

Variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

Krypto has made a new friend—another stray—and together, the two of them are traveling across America. But they are not alone, for a monster from a distant world has come to Earth, and their two paths are now on a collision course. Krypto, with superpowers that are just coming in, must find a way to defend himself, his friend—and his planet. RYAN NORTH AND MIKE NORTON TAKE KRYPTO COAST-TO-COAST!

SUPERGIRL #5

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Art by ROSI KÄMPE and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and CHRISSIE ZULLO

1:25 variant cover by ADRIANA MELO

Pumpkin Spicy variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

When Kara is called away to solve some super-problems in Metropolis, Lena Luthor and the Super-Pets are left to defend Midvale. Can Streaky and Krypto finally put aside their differences for the greater good? Or will they end up fighting like cats and dogs? You won't want to miss this fun-filled flipbook adventure featuring the newest additions to the Super-Pet family, Titano and Kandy! WHILE SUPERGIRL'S AWAY, THE SUPER-PETS WILL SAVE THE DAY! SPICE THINGS UP WITH NEW FALL-THEMED VARIANT COVERS!

ARTGERM VARIANT

WONDER WOMAN #25

Written by TOM KING

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and JORGE FORNÉS

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, HOMARE, and GREG SMALLWOOD

1:25 variant cover by TRAN NGUYEN

Foil variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Pumpkin Spicy variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Blank sketch cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

After days of searching through a mouse-infested world, Wonder Woman finally locates the lost Etta Candy and fugitive Amazon Emilie. Little does she know, they are hiding a tiny harbinger of death who will change Diana's fate forever! You won't want to miss the first appearance of the Matriarch in this oversize anniversary issue that will set the stage for all Wonder stories to come! THE MATRIARCH RISES! SPICE THINGS UP WITH NEW FALL-THEMED VARIANT COVERS!

TRINITY: DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #4

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by KAREN S. DARBOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

You are cordially invited to the wedding of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, again?! It's the big day for our lovebirds, but what's a DC wedding without a little crisis? Lizzie travels to the Wayne Manor of the past to retrieve a corgi pup, and you guessed it… chaos ensues! SAVE THE DATE!

CHEETAH AND CHESHIRE ROB THE JUSTICE LEAGUE #2

Written by GREG RUCKA

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL and GUILLEM MARCH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

The perfect heist needs the perfect crew! To pull off the impossible and execute a heist on the Justice League's Watchtower, Cheetah and Cheshire are going to need a little help. They need to put together a crew. A small crew who can work quick and smart. Megalomaniancs and wackos bent on world domination need not apply. GREG RUCKA AND NICOLA SCOTT'S IMPOSSIBLE HEIST CONTINUES!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #11

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, KEVIN WADA, and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

Something strange is happening on Earth…and the Justice League is powerless to stop it! It began with a horrific volcanic eruption in the heart of the villainstronghold nation of Zandia…and quickly spread to Count Vertigo's neighboring kingdom of Vlatava. The parademons that the JLU faced before are only the tip of the iceberg— the entire planet is now in peril! What signal does this point to in the Quantum Quorum's tournament? Do not miss this pivotal next chapter in the All In saga! EVE OF DESTRUCTION!

JUSTICE LEAGUE RED #2

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and MARK SPEARS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

Red Tornado conscripts Cyborg, but after his first mission, Vic, Green Lantern, and Power Girl aren't ready to team up unless it's to shut Reddy down. But RT can't let anyone step out of line—to stop the future his analyses predict, he's willing to leverage the one bargaining chip heroes can't ignore.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2 #4

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant covers by STEPHEN SEGOVIA, ALAN QUAH, and LUCAS MEYER

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

It's the rematch you've all been waiting for: Godzilla versus Superman! With the Man of Steel not at full power, can he stand up to the might of the King of the Monsters? Meanwhile, Leland Shaw and Lex Luthor continue their evil plans to mine DNA from the creatures of Hollow Earth. AN INNOCENT LIFE HANGS IN THE BALANCE! GODZILLA VS. SUPERMAN!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1101

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO and FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

$4.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

"Criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot." Batman has long depended on this mantra to uphold justice in Gotham City. But what if Gotham was a city devoid of fear? Would this lead to a city free of inhibitions or a populace driven suicidal by an inability to process mortal terror? To answer this question, the Dark Knight will embark on a harrowing adventure that must be seen to be believed! Join the powerhouse team of Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín for a brand-new arc that teams Batman and the DCU's most iconic heroes to unravel the mystery of a terrifying world without fear. A NEW ARC, THE COURAGE THAT KILLS, BEGINS HERE!

NIGHTWING #130

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and JUAN FERREYRA

Pumpkin Spicy variant cover by KEVIN WADA

1:25 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

Nightwing finds himself thrust into the unlikely role of mentor to an aspiring hero with incredible power. But is the city of Blüdhaven big enough for the both of them? NIGHTWING TAKES ON A SIDEKICK?! SPICE THINGS UP WITH NEW FALL-THEMED VARIANT COVERS!

BATGIRL #11

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by SAOWEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

The action-packed conclusion to "The Three Swords" is here! Cassandra Cain's family history comes calling when the Blood arrives on Dragon Ranch seeking the Batgirl: Dead or alive. When Cass is offered a deadly choice, she must choose between her dark bloodline and all of its power…or being eliminated. Will Batgirl embrace these old, family ties, or will she finally accept the new relationships being forged? More revelations unfold when a surprise arrival changes everything and Lady Shiva's legacy continues to reveal itself. This can't-miss issue propels Batgirl into the next year of story and a new era for the Bat Books! DON'T MISS THE CONCLUSION OF "THE THREE SWORDS"!

BIRDS OF PREY #25

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by CLIFF RICHARDS & SAMI BASRI

Cover by ANNIE WU

Variant covers by LEONARDO ROMERO and GREG LAND

Foil variant cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

1:25 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/3/25

The Birds of Prey took the fight to The Shadow Army and won—but that was merely the Shadow Army's first move and their endgame is only just beginning. After an unexpected ally emerges, the Birds find themselves racing against the clock to stop a game called The Unreality that is primed to become a mass casualty event in Gotham. To stop it, the Birds will need to go undercover, enter the game, dismantle it at its source…and somehow make it out alive. CELEBRATE THE 25TH ISSUE OF BIRDS OF PREY! SPECIAL OVERSIZE ISSUE!

CATWOMAN #79

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by DANILO BEYRUTH

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by CATHY KWAN

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

Selina Kyle is on the hunt for a precious item from her childhood connected to her mother. But when she tracks down its whereabouts, it leads her to…a mysterious auction in Venice being held by a dangerous secret society! Will Catwoman successfully steal a piece of her history, or has the feline fatale finally bitten off more than she can chew? A THRILLING NEW YEAR OF CATWOMAN BEGINS HERE! SPICE THINGS UP WITH NEW FALL-THEMED VARIANT COVERS!

POISON IVY #36

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH and KYUYONG EOM

1:25 variant cover by MANNY CARBONILLA

1:50 variant cover by NOOBOVICH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

It's a beautiful new day in Seattle! The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and the Order of the Green Knight is at Poison Ivy's beck and call. As Ivy begins her reign as the new leader of the organization, she begins to reflect on the fight with the GCPD in Marshview and wonders how the police found her? Is it possible that there's a traitor in her midst? Tensions rise amongst the ranks, as Ivy hunts for the person who helped destroy her budding utopia in Slaughter Swamp. It's got Janet wondering… when the faithful turn their eyes upon her…what will they find? A TRAITOR IN THEIR MIDST!

HARLEY QUINN #54

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and MAHMUD ASRAR

1:25 variant cover by MANNY CARBONILLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

Every so often a girl's gotta stretch her legs, leave her comfort zone, get mortally wounded, thrown into an RV, and driven across the country on an involuntary road trip (a.k.a. I've been kidnapped)! The Gunbuddies are back and they've taken yours truly on an action-packed jaunt to Coast City. Will we all become best budz forevah, or am I gonna crash their RV into a concrete wall? One thing's for sure: by the end of this issue zoo animals will be running wild through the streets! GUNS, JERKS, AND STEALS!

TITANS #27

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM and MICHAEL ALLRED

Pumpkin Spicy variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

Beast Boy, Cyborg, and the Doom Patrol have been caught in a trap set by Gar's old nemesis! Seeking to reclaim the powers he lost during Absolute Power, the Zookeeper sends all manner of misfit mutant monsters to take down the heroes. When the dust settles after this rumble in the jungle, see who emerges victorious at the top of the food chain! GUEST-STARRING THE UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL! SPICE THINGS UP WITH NEW FALL-THEMED VARIANT COVERS!

BATMAN AND ROBIN #25

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by FICO OSSIO

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and FICO OSSIO

Pumpkin Spicy variant cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

1:25 Variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

A NEW ARC BEGINS HERE! With Memento's reign of terror at an end, Damian is more committed than ever, both as Robin and as a Wayne of Gotham. But when an unassuming hitman known only as "the Quiet Man" arrives in Gotham on a mysterious mission of revenge, one of Batman's deadliest enemies thought to be dead returns! A brand new art team, first appearance and of a brand-new villain, and the return of a fan favorite! A BRAND-NEW ADVENTURE! A BRAND-NEW ROBIN COSTUME! SPICE THINGS UP WITH NEW FALL-THEMED VARIANT COVERS!

BATMAN AND ROBIN: YEAR ONE #11

Written by MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Art and cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant cover by LEONARDO ROMERO and CHRIS SPROUSE & KARL STORY

1:25 variant cover by TY TEMPLETON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US

ON SALE 9/17/25

The war over Gotham reaches the doorstep of Wayne Manor as Dick Grayson is ripped from Bruce and Alfred after fake evidence shows their care is unsafe for the young ward. It'll take both Bruce and Batman to save Dick Grayson and the future of Gotham City! DON'T MISS THE PENULTIMATE ISSUE OF MARK WAID AND CHRIS SAMNEE'S EPIC STORY!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #43

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

1:25 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

As Bizarro World continues to change and morph, Superman and Batman find themselves at war with one another! With the universe at stake, they have to decide on the question: Are Bizarros beings with no life of their own, or are they worthy of salvation? The answer will surprise you! BIZZARO WORLD ON THE BRINK!

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #10

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by MATTEO SCALERA

Cover by TIM SALE

Variant covers by MATTEO SCALERA, ADAM HUGHES, and DAVID FINCH

$4.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/24/25

It's all been leading to this—the heart-pounding conclusion to Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween! Don't miss it! THE FINAL OF THE EPIC STORY WRITTEN BY JEPH LOEB FEATURING STUNNING ART BY MATTEO SCALERA!

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #10

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

CASE 04: Child of Fire A mysterious arsonist has been secretly guiding the growth of Gotham and Batman from the shadows…now their dark design enters its final stage. Will this grand work be a success, or will the world's greatest detective douse the blazing plot before it's too late? THE FINAL DARK PATTERNS CASE BEGINS AS GOTHAM BURNS!

THE FLASH #25

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant covers by TOM REILLY and MARK SPEARS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

"Bad Moon Rising" finale! With the Earth plunging into total darkness, all seems lost as Eclipso has turned the moon into his engine of despair. But Jai West and one of the Flash copies have a last-ditch plan in mind—that involves the West family dog? It all comes down to this explosive final chapter of "Bad Moon Rising"! DON'T MISS THE CONCLUSION OF "BAD MOON RISING"!

THE NEW GODS #10

Written by RAM V

Art by PYE PARR & EVAN CAGLE

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant covers by YASMINE PUTRI and IAN BERTRAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

Kamal has been kidnapped! Stolen away from the protection of both the New Gods and the Justice League, the child is now in the possession of Maxwell Lord—but what does Lord intend to do with the newest new god's seemingly unlimited power? Can the heroes of the DCU and the refugees of the Fourth World save Kamal before it's too late? MAXWELL LORD MAKES HIS MOVE!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #8

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover by V KEN MARION

Variant covers by RIAN GONZALES and TRAVIS MERCER

1:25 variant cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

Part four of "The Starbreaker Supremacy"! The Lanterns make a mad dash to beat the Sun-Eaters to Oa, while the mystery surrounding Keli's glove becomes a dangerous threat to the Guardians! A RACE AGAINST THE SUN-EATERS! STARBREAKER SUPREMACY CROSSOVER!

GREEN ARROW #28

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by BRIAN LEVEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

As the addictive and deadly Crimson Sands strain runs rampant, Arsenal and Cheshire Cat patrol the skyline from above while Green Arrow uncovers a dark conspiracy running through Star City's underground. A CONSPIRACY THREATENS STAR CITY!

AQUAMAN #9

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by LUCIO PARILLO, LEIRIX, and DON AGUILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

Aquaman has returned to Earth with new powers, new allies, and a new chance to be a father…all while a new mystery emerges from the depths of Atlantis! After the devastating events of the Battle of Dagon, Aquaman's so-called Justice League Blue must regroup and refocus their efforts on Earth…and the return of one of the King of the Seven Seas' deadliest enemies! REUNITED WITH THE JUSTICE LEAGUE!

MR. TERRIFIC: YEAR ONE #5

Written by AL LETSON

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

Maybe super-heroics are best left to those with superpowers and science best left to the scientists. At least, that's what Michael Holt tries to tell his old friend Jefferson Pierce—Black Lightning himself—as Athena Prescott's reign of terror grows into something altogether otherworldly…and threatens to bring Gateway City to its knees. Meanwhile, in the present, Mr. Terrific desperately searches for a way home, lest he remain trapped in the Palace of Eternity with a mysterious enemy who wants him dead! GUEST-STARRING BLACK LIGHTNING!

JSA #11

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

The Injustice Society has the JSA on the ropes, and Wotan's grand plan of releasing the Unnamed Ones is one step closer to reality. But they forgot one thing: The JSA is not just a team—it's a family! JEFF LEMIRE AND DIEGO OLORTEGUI CONTINUE THEIR RUN!

GREEN LANTERN #27

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by V KEN MARION

Variant covers by AARON BARTLING and SEAN IZAAKSE

1:25 variant cover by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

Part five of "The Starbreaker Supremacy"! Desperate times call for desperate measures! Enlisting old foes to their aid, the Green Lantern Corps makes a shocking sacrifice in order to fight the Sun-Eaters and save the universe! WILL THEIR SACRIFICE BE ENOUGH?! STARBREAKER SUPREMACY CROSSOVER!

FIRE & ICE: WHEN HELL FREEZES OVER #6

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

Breaking into Hell is one thing—clawing your way back out is another thing entirely. But Ice already escaped Hell's clutches once before, and it might not be so eager to let her go again… THE FIERY FINAL ISSUE!

THE BAT-MAN: SECOND KNIGHT #1

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by MARC ASPINALL and FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

1:25 Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/17/25

The year is 1940. Most of the Western world is embroiled in a war against a fascist regime whose march across Europe shows no sign of defeat. With the specter of global war looming, it's a time of fear and paranoia for those living in Gotham. It's only been a few months since the city was rescued from undead monsters by the masked vigilante known as The Bat-Man, but a vicious killer has been on a murder spree that's taking the city to its breaking point. Bodies are turning up in theatrically gruesome ways…all staged with the killer's calling card: a hangman's noose. While The Bat-Man endeavors to solve the spate of murders, a young reporter from the Daily Star named Lois Lane arrives in Gotham. Meant to cover a movie premiere, it doesn't take long for Lane to find herself caught in the grips of a new villain in Gotham. One whose mastery of fear will plunge the city into chaos! DAN JURGENS AND MIKE PERKINS REUNITE TO FOLLOW THEIR BREAKOUT SERIES: THE BAT-MAN: FIRST KNIGHT!

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #4

Written by MARK WAID

Art by TONY S. DANIEL and HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by DAN MORA and JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Foil variant cover by RYAN SOOK

Legacy variant cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Blank sketch cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

Wraparound variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

Barry Allen's documentation of the history of the DC Universe reaches the present day, beginning with the world-changing events of Flashpoint. Heroes face new threats like Perpetua and the Batman Who Laughs, and the next generation of heroes, like Jon Kent, Wallace West, and Jackson Hyde, begin to emerge from the ashes of crisis-level destruction. All leads to Darkseid's death and a glimpse at what's to come in the future. You won't want to miss this final installment! THE JAW-DROPPING CONCLUSION OF A NEW CLASSIC BY MARK WAID, TONY S. DANIEL, AND HAYDEN SHERMAN!

SUPERMAN: THE KRYPTONITE SPECTRUM #2

Written by W. MAXWELL PRINCE

Art and cover by MARTÍN MORAZZO

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

This colorful cruise through a cornucopia of curious new Kryptonites continues! After last issue's timey-wimey race against (or was it toward?) the clock, Superman (with Batman's help!) is left to deal with the sizable effects of cobalt Kryptonite. Watch in awe as the Man of Steel grows, grows…and grows some more, bringing us the Kal-El kaiju comic of our collective dreams! What's happened to the fortress? Why is Supes-zilla so angry? And what on earth is Chemo doing here? Find out in this guest-filled romp from the creative team behind Ice Cream Man—in a story only they could possibly tell. Featuring Wonder Woman, John Stewart, Atom Smasher, and the introduction of Linda, Queen of Spreadsheets and Pivot Tables. THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND ICE CREAM MAN PRESENTS: SUPES-ZILLA!

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #3

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and CHRIS STEVENS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

General Zod emerges from his slumber, aligning himself with Lex Luthor to take over the planet. But will Luthor kneel before this powerful being from beyond the stars? Meanwhile, the League for Justice seeks out new members, taking on a daring mission to rescue some familiar faces from Luthor's vile laboratory. Will the League be able to come up with a plan to stop the approaching invasion, or will their one chance of hope fall into foul feline hands? THE SLEEPER HAS AWAKENED!

IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN #2

Written by KYLE HIGGINS and MAT GROOM

Art by ERICA D'URSO and DAN MORA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO and SERG ACUÑA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/24/25

The Immortal Legend Batman's strength will be tested when his hunt for the new breed of Shadows leads him to the asteroid base of space pirates who decide the fate of their captives through physical combat. Outnumbered and without access to his powers, can the Immortal Legend Batman find the mettle to survive—or will he be broken? THE IMMORTAL LEGEND BATMAN IN DEEP SPACE!

RESURRECTION MAN: QUANTUM KARMA #6

Written by RAM V

Art by ANAND RK

Cover by JEFF DÈKAL

Variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

The end is nigh for Resurrection Man as he suffers at the hands of his greatest enemy…himself! But can the two men put their differences aside long enough to save the universe from its imminent death? Gashadokuro has come, and he's ready to feast! THE CLIMACTIC FINAL CHAPTER OF RAM V AND ANAND RK'S MIND-BENDING STORY!

C.O.R.T.: CHILDREN OF THE ROUND TABLE #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant covers by DARKO LAFUENTE and NICOLETTA BALDARI

$3.99 US | 40 pages

ON SALE 9/10/25

For centuries, an elite force known as the Camelot Corps has protected ancient secrets, waiting for the day when these myths are needed by the world. That day is today. Young Fel, Connor, and their friends are stunned when they're almost crushed by a giant stone falling from the sky. Their lives are changed forever when they find a sword stuck fast in the stone. These children of destiny will soon face a great evil. But they won't do so alone. For these friends have been chosen to wield ancient, magical weapons. Great weapons bonded to knights of legend. Weapons that… speak? Weapons that argue. With the evil Mordred's power growing, the fate of the world rests in the hands of the Children of the Round Table. New York Times #1 bestseller Tom Taylor (Superman, Star Wars, The Deep TV series, Neverlanders) and Daniele Di Nicuolo (Seven Secrets, Nightwing) team up to bring a new kind of hero to DC Comics. SUPERSTAR WRITER TOM TAYLOR PRESENTS AN ALL-NEW TAKE ON THE LEGEND OF CAMELOT!

TEEN TITANS GO! #7

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by MARCELO DI CHIARA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/3/25

When the 31st century's greatest heroes invite one of the Titans to join the future's premier super-team, a madcap competition ensues! But eventually, the Titans discover that this Legion isn't the future Justice League, and it's not the future Teen Titans…it's a trap! Now our heroes have to escape and get back home to change the future, so the Titans' legacy wins out! THE FUTURE IS NOW!

DC'S ZATANNIC PANIC! #1

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, ROBERTO RECCHIONI, ANDREW MacLEAN, LYNDON RADCHENKA, CALLIE C. MILLER, ROWAN MacCOLL, CAVAN SCOTT

Art by RILEY ROSSMO, GIGI CAVENAGO, ANDREW MacLEAN, JOHN McCREA, ROWAN MacCOLL, and DON AGUILLO

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant covers by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and SEAN "RAIKO" TAY

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/1/25

Spooky stories for terrifying times, featuring bone-chilling tales from some of comics' most fearsome fabulists and harrowing artists! With spine-tingling shorts starring Batman, Ambush Bug, Raven, The Demon, Plastic Man, Swamp Thing, and, of course, the Mistress of Magic herself, Zatanna, as they summon spirits and struggle against the supernatural! A HAUNTING ANTHOLOGY TO USHER IN THE HALLOWEEN SEASON!

BATMAN #1 FACSIMILE

Written by BILL FINGER

Art by BOB KANE and JERRY ROBINSON

Cover by BOB KANE

Foil variant cover by BOB KANE ($12.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($10.99)

$9.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 9/17/25

From the pages of Detective Comics—the Dark Knight in his own book at last! Learn who he is and how he came to be! See the first appearances of the villainous Joker—and the thrilling thief who will come to be known as Catwoman! All this and the preternatural perils of Professor Hugo Strange! THE ISSUE THAT CHANGED THE WORLD!

NEW FUN COMICS #1 FACSIMILE

Written by MALCOM WHEELER-NICHOLSON, ADOLPHE BARREAUX, BERT SALG, KEN FITCH, JACK WARREN, JOE ARCHIBALD, LYMAN ANDERSON, ROBERT WEINSTEIN, EUGENE KOSCIK, and TOM McNAMARA

Art by LYMAN ANDERSON, DICK LOEDER, CHARLES FLANDERS, JOHN LINDERMAYER, ADOLPH SCHUS, LAWRENCE LARIAR, ADOLPHE BARREAUX, HENRY KIEFER, BERT SALG, CLEM GRETTER, JACK WARREN, JOE ARCHIBALD, ROBERT WEINSTEIN, EUGENE KOSCIK, and TOM McNAMARA

Cover by LYMAN ANDERSON

Foil variant cover by LYMAN ANDERSON ($12.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($10.99)

$9.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/24/25

Whether you love tales of mystery and suspense, daring westerns, outer-space adventure, or funny animals, this book has it all! A brand-new era for the comics industry began right here—with the very first ongoing title made up entirely of all new stories, new art—new fun! FOR THE 90TH ANNIVERSARY, CELEBRATE DC'S VERY FIRST COMIC EVER PUBLISHED!

BATMAN #635 FACSIMILE

Written by JUDD WINICK

Art by DOUG MAHNKE

Cover by MATT WAGNER

Foil variant cover by MATT WAGNER ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99)

Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/3/25

With the Bat-Family still reeling from a devastating loss and the Gotham underworld now largely under the control of Black Mask, a new player steps onto the field, bringing chaos in his wake! Just who is the Red Hood and what violent plans does he have for Gotham—and Batman? THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF JASON TODD AS RED HOOD!

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER: MARTIAN VISION

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

HC: $24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-79950-520-4

SC: $17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-79950-521-1

ON SALE 11/18/25

FBI agent John Jones has a problem. His brain has been infected by an alien consciousness calling itself "the Martian," and its perception of reality is utterly incomprehensible to the human psyche. Now he must navigate this new status quo, all while balancing the deeply grounded and important duties of his day job! Reinvented from top to bottom by Deniz Camp (Ultimates, 20th Century Men) and Javier Rodríguez (Zatanna: Bring Down the House), Absolute Martian Manhunter takes Justice League's resident Martian on a mind-bending, psychedelic journey that transcends dimensions. Collects Absolute Martian Manhunter #1-6. "NOWHERE ELSE IS A CHARACTER BEING SO BRILLIANTLY REINVENTED, BOTH NARRATIVELY AND VISUALLY." —AiPT

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED/WORLD'S FINEST: WE ARE YESTERDAY

Written by MARK WAID with CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, DAN MORA, TRAVIS MOORE, and more

HC: $24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-548-8

SC: $17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-549-5

ON SALE 11/4/25

Gorilla Grodd's sinister psychic powers reunite the original targets, the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight, but not everything is as it seems! Mysterious forces are at play, and the new so-called Gorilla God stands united with the original Legion of Doom to conquer all of time and space! Prepare for an exhilarating six-part adventure as Justice League Unlimited confronts its most notorious foes! Legendary writer Mark Waid teams up with superstar artists Dan Mora, Clayton Henry, and Travis Moore to craft an epic tale across time that points the way forward for the DC All In saga. It's past versus present on the Justice League Watchtower—and our heroes are out of time! Collects Batman/Superman: World's Finest #38-39, Justice League Unlimited #6-8, and Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2025 Annual #1. JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED'S CURRENT ADVENTURES COLLIDE WITH THE PAST HEROICS OF BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST IN THE DC ALL IN CROSSOVER, WE ARE YESTERDAY!

ZATANNA

Art by JAMAL CAMPBELL

SC: $17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-550-1

HC: $24.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-563-1

ON SALE 11/4/25

Zatanna Zatara is going back on tour—or at least she's trying to! Before her show can even begin, she finds herself under attack by a strange new threat: the White Lady! This ghostly new adversary has abducted her crew, forcing Zatanna to dive headfirst into a world of tricks, curses, and…magical swords?! Writer/artist Jamal Campbell dazzles as he takes the Mistress of Magic through her most deadly, action-packed story yet! Collects Zatanna #1-6. THE MISTRESS OF MAGIC IS BACK! JOIN ALL-STAR WRITER/ARTIST JAMAL CAMPBELL AS HE USHERS ZATANNA INTO A BRAND-NEW ERA!

ROBIN & BATMAN: JASON TODD

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN

HC: $24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-327-9

SC: $17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-970-7

ON SALE 11/25/25

Batman has a new Robin. Jason Todd is a rash, impulsive, and reckless kid with a troubled past who the Dark Knight was certain he could mold into Gotham's next protector. But can he save Jason from the darkness within himself? When a strange new villain, shrouded in white cloth and mystery, sets his sights on Robin, Batman realizes that even he may not have what it takes to train the anger and torment out of his new young ward. The Eisner-winning team of Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen (Descender) delved into the history of Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson in 2022. Now, they've reunited to tell the story of Batman's most tortured and complex Robin. Collects Robin & Batman: Jason Todd #1-3. EISNER WINNERS JEFF LEMIRE AND DUSTIN NGUYEN DIG DEEP INTO BATMAN AND ROBIN'S HISTORY!

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by TIM SALE, EDUARDO RISSO, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, and more

HC: $39.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-597-6

SC: $29.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-598-3

ON SALE 11/28/25

In 1996, you thought you knew the whole story of Batman: The Long Halloween. Now, acclaimed writer Jeph Loeb presents the much-anticipated final chapter: "The Last Halloween", a captivating new mystery. Each issue pairs Loeb with one of the industry's foremost artists, creating a stunning homage to the artistry and legacy of Tim Sale. Featuring art by Eduardo Risso, Klaus Janson, Mark Chiarello, Cliff Chiang, Bill Sienkiewicz, Enrico Marini, Dave Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Chris Samnee, Matteo Scalera, and Dave Stewart. Gotham City will come to fear Halloween once more! In a city of liars, masked vigilantes, and criminals…can anyone be trusted? Includes Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #1-10 and the final collaboration between Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, The Last Halloween #0. THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SAGA THAT STANDS AS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL BATMAN STORY OF ITS ERA MAKES ITS TRIUMPHANT RETURN!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS VOL. 1: NEW WORLD RISING

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by FERNANDO PASARÍN, V KEN MARION, and AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

$17.99 US | 120 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-636-2

ON SALE 11/11/25

Joined by Hawkwoman and other new heroes, some of your favorite Lanterns— among them John Stewart, Guy Gardner, and Kilowog—take center stage to defend a universe in desperate need of protection! From diving into the deepening mystery of the Fractal Lanterns to exploring the ravaged Hawkworld of Thanagar, rebuilding Oa, and embarking on a pirate adventure with the Red Lanterns, the Corps' adventures have never been so colorful! Collects Green Lantern Corps #1-5. THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS IS REBORN IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE BATTLES OF THE "CIVIL CORPS"!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: ACROSS THE UNIVERSE

Written by TIM SEELEY, MARK RUSSELL, and JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV

Art by KELLEY JONES, JON MIKEL, and LISANDRO ESTHERREN

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-285-2

ON SALE 10/28/25

An all-star assortment of writers and artists—among them award-winner Mark Russell and legendary Deadman artist Kelley Jones—tells incredible stories of Batman and his allies in Gotham City and beyond in this thrilling collection! Nightwing and Deadman face the ghosts of a chilling circus in "Down the Road," Booster Gold seemingly causes a disaster that can only be fixed with the help of the dinoriffic Jurassic League in the unexpected "Time Jerks," and Batman and Green Lantern Guy Gardner contend with the bizarre outcome of a UFO crash in Gotham in "The Invader"! Collecting stories from Batman: The Brave and the Bold #13-16. LEGENDARY CREATORS TELLING LEGENDARY STORIES!

ABSOLUTE DAYTRIPPER (2026 EDITION)

Written by GABRIEL BÁ

Art and Cover by FÁBIO MOON

$100.00 US | 304 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-761-1

ON SALE 03/17/26

The miracle child of a world-famous Brazilian writer, Brás de Oliva Domingos spends his days penning other people's obituaries and his nights dreaming of becoming a successful author himself—all while wondering when his "real" life will begin. But if authentic existence actually has a beginning, would he even recognize it? Does it start at 21 when he meets the girl of his dreams? Or at 11, when he has his first kiss? Is it later in his life, when his first son is born? Or earlier, when he might have found his voice as a writer? Each day in Brás's life is like a page from a book—one that reveals the people and things that have made him who he is. And like all great stories, each day has a twist he'll never see coming… Crafted by the Eisner Award-winning fraternal team of Fábio Moon and Gabriel Bá, the New York Times bestselling graphic novel Absolute Daytripper weaves a hauntingly lyrical tale of life, death, and everything in between. Presenting the original 10-issue series here in a beautiful, oversize collector's edition, Absolute Daytripper also features more than 50 pages of behind-the-scenes material from the creators. WHAT ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT DAYS OF YOUR LIFE?

BATMAN R.I.P.: ABSOLUTE EDITION

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by TONY S. DANIEL

Cover by ALEX ROSS and TONY S. DANIEL

$100 US | 440 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-760-4

ON SALE 3/3/26

Most people fear losing their mind… Batman weaponized it. From the genius of Grant Morrison and acclaimed artistry of Tony S. Daniel comes a psychological showdown unlike any before. Batman: R.I.P.: Absolute Edition collects the landmark storyline from DC Universe #0 and Batman #676-681, the missing chapter from Batman #701-702, and bonus issue Batman #700. Featuring a brandnew introduction and painting by Tony S. Daniel, along with the complete original art from "R.I.P." THE MASTERWORK BY GRANT MORRISON AND TONY S. DANIEL IS FINALLY BROUGHT TO THE ABSOLUTE FORMAT!

Y: THE LAST MAN: UNMANNED: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Written by BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

Art by PIA GUERRA

Cover by J.G. JONES

$9.99 US | 248 pages | 5.5" x 8.5" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-289-0

ON SALE 10/21/25

In 2002, the world changes forever. Every man, every boy, every mammal with a Y chromosome everywhere on Earth suddenly collapses and dies. With the loss of more than half the planet's population, the gears of society grind to a halt, and a world of women is left to pick up the pieces and try to keep civilization from collapsing entirely. The "gendercide," however, is not absolutely complete. For some unknown reason, one young man named Yorick Brown and his pet male monkey, Ampersand, are spared. Overnight, this anonymous twentysomething becomes the most important person on the planet—the key to unlocking the secret of the mysterious sex-specific plague. Y: The Last Man: Unmanned features writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra bringing to life their amazing answer to the age-old speculation: what would really happen to the last man on Earth? BRIAN K. VAUGHAN AND PIA GUERRA'S POST-APOCOLYPTIC CLASSIC NOW IN COMPACT COMICS FORMAT!

V FOR VENDETTA: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Written by ALAN MOORE

Art and Cover by DAVID LLOYD

$9.99 US | 136 pages | 5.5" x 8.5" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-313-2

ON SALE 11/4/25

A frightening and powerful tale of the loss of freedom and identity in a chillingly believable totalitarian world in which England has given itself over to fascism, this groundbreaking story captures both the suffocating nature of life in an authoritarian police state and the redemptive power of the human spirit that rebels against it. V for Vendetta stands as one of the highest achievements in the comics medium and is a defining work for creators Alan Moore and David Lloyd. Crafted with sterling clarity and intelligence, this unflinching account of oppression and resistance is unequaled in its depth of characterization and verisimilitude. ALAN MOORE AND DAVID LLOYD'S GROUNDBREAKING CLASSIC COMES TO COMPACT COMICS!

DC FINEST: SUPER FRIENDS: THE FURY OF THE SUPER FOES

Written by E. NELSON BRIDWELL

Art by RAMONA FRADON, RIC ESTRADA, ALEX TOTH, and others

Cover by ERNIE CHAN and VINCE COLLETTA

$39.99 US | 512 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-316-3

ON SALE 11/4/25

In the great hall of the Justice League, there are assembled the world's greatest heroes: Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Aquaman. Together with junior members Wendy, Marvin, and Wonder Dog, the Super Friends fight injustice, right that which is wrong, and serve all humankind. Join them in this lighthearted and nostalgic volume collecting Super Friends #1-26, with additional material from Limited Collectors' Edition #C-41 and #C-46, and the Aquateers Meet the Super Friends minicomic! THE COMICS ADAPTATION OF THE BELOVED SATURDAY-MORNING CARTOON COMES TO FINEST!

DC FINEST WAR: THE BIG FIVE ARRIVE

Written by ROBERT KANIGHER, BOB HANEY, ROBERT BERNSTEIN, and others

Art by JOE KUBERT, ROSS ANDRU, DICK DILLIN, and others

Cover by JERRY GRANDENETTI

$39.99 US | 680 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-324-8

ON SALE 11/11/25

DC Finest expands its genre offerings with DC Finest: War: The Big Five Arrive, containing five groundbreaking war titles published between January and April 1957. Featuring the works of legendary creators such as Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert (who would later go on to create Sgt. Rock), plus Bob Haney, Ross Andru, and more, these tales of honor, heroism, and the brutality of combat exemplify why DC set the standard for war titles in the Silver Age. This volume collects stories from Our Army at War #54-57, Our Fighting Forces #17-20, Blackhawk #108-111, All-American Men of War #41-44, G.I. Combat #44-47, and Star Spangled War Stories #53-56. GET DEEP IN THE TRENCHES WITH THE BEST OF DC WAR COMICS!

DC FINEST EVENTS: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS PART ONE

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, ROY THOMAS, DOUG MOENCH, and others

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, GENE COLAN, TOM MANDRAKE, and more

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

$39.99 US | 560 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-304-0

ON SALE 10/21/25

As red skies set across the infinite Earths, worlds will live and worlds will die…and nothing will ever be the same. Collecting DC Comics Presents #78, Crisis on Infinite Earths #1-4, All-Star Squadron #50-52, The Fury of Firestorm #41, Infinity, Inc. #18-19, Detective Comics #555-558, Green Lantern #194, Justice League of America #244, Batman #389-391, The Losers Special #1, Wonder Woman #327, and pages from Swamp Thing #39. FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, EXPERIENCE CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS WITH ALL THE TIE-IN ISSUES AND CROSSOVERS IN READING ORDER!

INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US COMPENDIUM TWO

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO, TOM TAYLOR, and more

Art by BRUNO REDONDO, DANIEL SAMPERE, MARCO SANTUCCI, and more

Cover by DAVID YARDIN

$59.99 US | 1064 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-318-7

ON SALE 11/11/25

After laying siege to the Green Lantern Corps and defeating the forces of magic, Superman's Regime stands unopposed, forcing Batman and his dwindling Resistance into hiding. While the world's greatest strategist may be down, Batman isn't out of the fight yet. As the battle continues to claim casualties, both sides do the unthinkable: recruit super-villains to bolster their ranks. It's good versus good and evil versus evil as the Injustice comics universe catches up to the events of the hit video game that spawned the series! Written by Brian Buccellato (Detective Comics) with Christopher Sebela (Suicide Squad Most Wanted) and Tom Taylor (DCeased), Injustice: Gods Among Us Compendium Two collects Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Four #1-12, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Four Annual #1, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Five #1-20, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Five Annual #1, and Injustice: Ground Zero #1-12! THE FINAL BATTLES IN THE BRUTAL WAR BETWEEN BATMAN AND SUPERMAN! THE END IS NIGH!

SECRET SIX BY GAIL SIMONE OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by GAIL SIMONE and others

Art by JIM CALAFIORE, TOM DERENICK, and others

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$125 US | 912 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-319-4

ON SALE 11/4/25

Assassins. Murderers. Maniacs…and they're just getting started. Across missions, death, and bloodshed, the Six will face the likes of the Suicide Squad, Doom Patrol, Bat-Family, and more. Will this last stand be the death of them? From legendary writer Gail Simone (Deadpool, Birds of Prey) comes the groundbreaking finale to her Secret Six saga, joined by celebrated artists Jim Calafiore (Exiles, Aquaman), Tom Derenick (Trinity, Shadowpact), and more! Collects Secret Six (vol. 3) #17-36, Secret Six (vol. 4) #1-14, Suicide Squad #67, Doom Patrol #19, Action Comics #897, and a story from Convergence: Wonder Woman #2. THE EPIC FINALE TO GAIL SIMONE'S SECRET SIX SAGA IS FINALLY HERE!

SUPERMAN: OUR WORLDS AT WAR OMNIBUS VOL. 1: PRELUDE TO WAR!

Written by JEPH LOEB and more

Art by ED McGUINNESS, MIKE McKONE, and more

Cover by ED McGUINNESS and CAM SMITH

$125.99 US | 816 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 677/780 USUSHERMAN

ON SALE 11/11/25

War is coming!! Experience the crossover event that brought the DC Universe to its knees! In reading order, this first of two volumes collects Action Comics #763, #777, and #779-780; Adventures of Superman #576, and pages #592-593; Batman: Our Worlds at War #1; Green Lantern: Our Worlds at War #1; Superboyusic/ #159, and #170-171; Superman: Lex 2000 #1; Superman: Our Words at War Secret Files & Origins #1; Superman: The Man of Steel #98, #109, and #114-119; Superman: Y2K #1; Wonder Woman #171; Young Justice: Our Worlds at War #1; and stories from Adventures of Superman #586, President Luthor Secret Files & Origins #1; Superman #165, and Superman: Metropolis Secret Files & Origins #1. EXPERIENCE ONE OF THE GREATEST SUPERMAN EPICS EVER TOLD!

Below is the completion of the rearrangement of the provided text into standard comic book solicitation copy format, without changing any words and presented with no bold or italics, as requested. I've continued from where the previous text cut off, ensuring all entries are included, consolidating redundant headers, and maintaining a clean, standard solicitation style. The introductory sentence about Red Hood and Absolute Batman has already been integrated into the relevant solicitations (Red Hood #1 and Absolute Batman #12). Incomplete entries (e.g., "GOTHAM CITY 1," "BATMAN #1 COSTUME DESIGN AND PREVIEW") are noted where relevant, and I've addressed the partial entry for "SUPER SONS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION BOOK TWO" to ensure clarity.

DC COMICS SEPTEMBER 2025 SOLICITATIONS (CONTINUED)

SUPER SONS: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION BOOK TWO

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by CARLO BARBERI

Cover by DAN MORA

$49.99 US | 504 Pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-320-0

ON SALE 11/11/25

The sons of Superman and Batman must find their footing as they attempt to live up to their family names. Trying to grow up fast, the pair form an inseparable bond that will shape them into the heroes of tomorrow! Superboy and Robin venture out of the shadows of their parents into the world as a brand-new superhero duo. Best frenemies forever, these two might just save the world if they don't kill each other first. Collecting Super Sons #15-16, Adventures of the Super Sons #1-12, Challenge of the Super Sons #1-7, and stories from Robin: 80th Anniversary 100-Page Special #1 and DC Terrors Through Time #1. FINAL VOLUME!

THE HUMAN TARGET BY TOM KING AND GREG SMALLWOOD: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by TOM KING

Art by GREG SMALLWOOD, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, KEVIN MAGUIRE, and MIKEL JANÍN

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$49.99 US | 456 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-322-4

ON SALE 11/25/25

Christopher Chance makes a living putting his life in the crosshairs to protect his clients. But this time, his luck may have finally run out. In his latest assignment posing as Lex Luthor, someone has successfully poisoned "Luthor," and there is no antidote. With only 12 days to live, Chance decides he will not go quietly into the night. He's going to find out who wants Luthor dead so badly by following every lead and questioning every suspect, whether they're an arrogant space cop or an elemental femme fatale. Told in the style of a noir whodunit, The Human Target showcases why writer Tom King and artist Greg Smallwood are two of comics' most in-demand talents. This deluxe edition features a new cover by Smallwood, an introduction by King, and a "making of" section that reveals how this comics masterpiece was brought to life. Collects The Human Target #1-12 and Tales of the Human Target #1. WHO KILLED CHRISTOPHER CHANCE?

WARLORD BY MIKE GRELL OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by MIKE GRELL

Art and cover by MIKE GRELL

$100 US | 704 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-552-5

ON SALE 11/25/25

Lt. Colonel Travis Morgan has crash-landed! Trapped in a mysterious land where ancient magic rules, dinosaurs roam, and warriors battle for survival…he must learn to live by the sword, or die trying. From legendary creator Mike Grell (Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters) comes the beloved sword-and-sorcery series that became a phenomenon. Finally remastered with original colors, escape into the jaw-dropping art and tales of magic, war, and love in this oversize hardcover celebration. Volume 1 collects 1st Issue Special #8 and The Warlord #1-36, with a brand-new introduction and painted, wraparound cover by Grell. REMASTERED AND COLLECTED IN COLOR LIKE NEVER BEFORE! ENTER THE LOST WORLD OF SKARTARIS IN THE EPIC FROM MIKE GRELL!

THE NEW TEEN TITANS: THE JUDAS CONTRACT DELUXE EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art and cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

$29.99 US | 216 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-323-1

ON SALE 11/18/25

The secret origin of Deathstroke! A traitor in the Teen Titans! The introduction of Nightwing! And the death of a member! Celebrate one of the greatest Teen Titans stories ever told with this oversize hardcover deluxe edition. Fully remastered, experience the story that rocked DC Comics and changed the Titans forever. Collecting The New Teen Titans #39-40, Tales of the Teen Titans #41-44, Tales of the Teen Titans Annual #3, and pages from World's Finest Comics #300. THE LANDMARK EPIC THAT FOREVER DEFINED THE NEW TEEN TITANS, REMASTERED FOR A CELEBRATORY, BRAND-NEW DELUXE EDITION!

THE WAKE (2025 EDITION)

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

$19.99 US | 256 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-300-2

ON SALE 10/28/25

A mysterious signal is detected originating from the ocean's depths, and in less than a month, the world has drowned. Unknown monsters appear from the deep, their origins hinting at ancient secrets humanity never thought to suspect. In the midst of this terror, two women from different centuries embark on a journey that will answer humankind's biggest questions: Where did we come from? Where are we going? And will our species survive long enough to make it there? From New York Times bestselling storytellers Scott Snyder (Batman: Death of the Family, American Vampire) and Sean Murphy (Punk Rock Jesus, Joe the Barbarian) comes The Wake, an epic science fiction saga of survival spanning billions of years…and plumbing the depths of horror. A HORROR CLASSIC FROM SCOTT SNYDER AND SEAN MURPHY!

