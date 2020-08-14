DC Comics Sold 300,000 Copies Of Three Jokers #1 – But How?

Ever since the news about mass layoffs at a senior level at DC Comics leaked, and was then confirmed, there have been questions about what happens next. In what was intended to be an interview about the upcoming DC Fandome event with Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, DC Publisher, and CCO Jim Lee talked about a lot of things but also dropped a statistic that was of note.

We got our numbers for Three Jokers and the first issue sold over 300,000 copies. And that's an $8 book. That's a gigantic number for having new distribution.

The Three Jokers is the long-awaited, much-anticipated series by Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok and Brad Anderson that has been promised for a number of years now. Initially spinning out of the revelation in the Mobius Chair in Geoff Johns' Justice League that the Joker was not one person, but three, this series has been repeatedly teased, scheduled, promised, solicited, resolicited, cancelled and solicited again to the extent that it probably is actually coming out, honstelyt this time. And while a series of promotional covers and retailer variants will have bumped numbers up, 300,000 seems rather high indeed.

Say, you don't suppose that DC Comics is doing a Mark Millar and getting someone to order 100,000 copies and put them in storage, just in case? That would be a rather Jokerish thing to do…

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) (RES)

DC COMICS

JUN200440

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who, or what, The Joker is and what is at the heart of his eternal battle with Batman. New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, the writer/artist team that waged the "Darkseid War" in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker! After years of anticipation starting in DC Universe: Rebirth #1, the epic miniseries you've been waiting for is here: find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. It's a mystery unlike any Batman has ever faced! PRESTIGE FORMAT.In Shops: Aug 26, 2020 SRP: $6.99

In which we see a raccoon getting squashed by The Joker on convoy duty. Well it does have that domain mask so loved by the Joker as far as targets go.

Always good to signal. So we also have a trip to Gotham Aquarium, and a look at those Joker fish, as well as Batman doing something totally new.

Batman using his bat symbol as a bat signal… has that ever been done before? Could that be a new addition to the Batman canon? Barbara Gordon seems to think it's worthy of comment to Jason Todd.

