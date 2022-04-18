DC Comics Spoils Whodunnit In Trial Of The Amazons? (Spoilers)

This week sees the release of Trial Of The Amazons: Wonder Girl #2, continuing Joelle Jones' stories with Yara Flor, the Wonder Woman of the Future State. And glorious it looks as well. But might DC Comics have inadvertently spoiled the result of the Trial Of The Amazons who-killed-Hippolyta in their July 2022 solicitations, a little early? Why yes, yes they have,

Here's the solicit for Trial Of The Amazons: Wonder Girl #2 out this week:

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS WONDER GIRL #2 (OF 2) CVR A JOELLE JONES

(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones

"Trial of the Amazons" part six! Cassie Sandsmark has discovered the culprit and is shocked to learn it is one of their own. Justice must be served, but as tradition dictates, nothing can interrupt the trial once under way. Now it's up to the Esquecida and their headstrong leader, Yara Flor, to take a stand for what is right. The future of the Amazons depends on it!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/19/2022

And here are the solicitations for Artemis: Wanted #1 for July 2022.

ARTEMIS: WANTED #1

Written by VITA AYALA Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE Cover by MATTEO SCALERA Variant cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA 1:25 variant cover by BECKY CLOONAN

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 7/19/22

After the events of Trial of the Amazons, Artemis is on the run from her sisters for her sins. She may say it was all in the name of peace, but not even Wonder Woman believes a word she says. Now the former member of the Bana-Mighdall is wanted by not only her people, but all Amazon tribes!

Is there a future for a warrior who has destroyed her past? Find out as Artemis travels the world searching for answers and a new path forward. She'll need all the help she can get, and it may come from the unlikeliest of sources…the Gods!

So is Artemis the killer? Well, Bleeding Cool will go one further and peer into our crystal ball…

Yup. But for the whydunnit, looks like you're going to have to buy her one-shot in July…