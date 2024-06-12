Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, september 2024, Super Son

DC Comics' Super Son #1 in Absolute Power September 2024 Solicits

DC Comics will be launching a new Jonathan Kent comic Super Son #1 from Nicole Maines, Sina Grace, John Timms and Travis Mercer.

DC Comics will be launching a new comic book series, Super Son #1, starring Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, from Nicole Maines, Sina Grace, John Timms and Travis Mercer. And part of their Absolute Power solicits and solicitations line for the month of September 2024.

4th of September

Absolute Power #3

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora

The DC Super Heroes are on the run following the Trinity of Evil's devastating attack on Superman's Fortress of Solitude. With the Man of Steel's headquarters in ruins, and the metahuman powers on planet Earth in the hands of Amanda Waller, Failsafe, and the Brainiac Queen, Theymscira is the last hope for the Super Heroes of the DCU. But Wonder Woman's home is well-known for its suspicion toward outsiders… As the battle for "absolute power" rages on, can Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the depowered heroes strike an alliance with these elite Amazonian warriors?

Batman #152

(A) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne.

Batman and Catwoman must find the key to Amanda Waller's plans in an extremely remote—and shockingly dangerous—location! Living (and dying) up to their name, some of the Suicide Squad won't be coming back from their mission, but will Batman and Catwoman stay free to fight another day? Batman #152 arrives at participating comic book shops September 4.

11th of September

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #6

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Khary Randolph.

Amanda Waller comes for the Amazons of Themyscira with an Amazo robot that has the powers of Wonder Woman, Themyscira's greatest champion! Will Waller's agent unlock the secrets of the Amazon stronghold, or will Queen Nubia and her sisters in arms send this robot on a one-way trip to the Underworld?

Green Lantern #15

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert

Hal Jordan enters the "Danger Zone," as he continues the fight against the Trinity of Evil. With the skies above Earth patrolled by Amanda Waller's modified Amazo robots and his Power Battery a continent away, Hal will "borrow" the Dark Knight's Batplane!

18th of September

Absolute Power: Super Son #1

(W) Nicole Maines and Sina Grace (A) John Timms and Travis Mercer,

Following the events of Absolute Power #1 and #2: Jon Kent will have suffered the most at the hands of the Trinity of Evil, but he will soon summon the will to fight back. Absolute Power: Super Son is an oversized one-shot that takes Jon Kent to the depths of despair, reckoning with his own past to save his future while paving the way for a critical new chapter in his heroic journey.

Superman #18

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jamal Campbell,

The battle for the soul of Metropolis takes place ends with a shocking cliffhanger that affects the future of the Superman Family titles!Amanda Waller has the superheroes of the DC Universe on the ropes! Can a powerless Superman and Zatanna find the mystical map to the Dark Roads in time to get some major backup? Meanwhile, Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, Mercy Graves, Jimmy Olsen, and Silver Banshee are on the run from the super-powered Amazo robots, and they soon find themselves part of Metropolis's last stand.

Wonder Woman #13,

(W) Tom King (A) Tony S. Daniel.

Diana and Damian Wayne finally find Amanda Waller's Gamorran super-prison, which holds the powerless heroes they once fought alongside. Can Wonder Woman and Robin break them out before they become trapped themselves? And who is the mysterious ally that might hold the key to everything? Find out in

25th of September

Absolute Power: Task Force #7

(W) Dab Watters (A) Pete Woods

introduces the Amazo robot known as the Global Guardian. In this finale to the Absolute Power: Task Force VII saga, Martian Manhunter provides a glimmer of resistance against the Trinity of Evil, along with a new generation of fighters not of this world to revolt against Brainiac, Failsafe and Amanda Waller.

Absolute Power: Origins #3

(W) John Ridley (A) Alitha Martinez

Amanda Waller's journey has brought her to hell and back—from the blood-soaked streets of Chicago to the over-the-top exploits of her very own Task Force X, a.k.a. the Suicide Squad. Now, with the clock ticking on ultimate victory over the metahumans of planet Earth, the origin of DC's most methodical menace draws to a close. But what secrets lie within the terrifying alien mind of the Brainiac Queen—and will "the Wall" survive the very seeds she herself has sown?

Green Arrow #16

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Amancay Nahuelpan

On September 25, Green Arrow and his allies are up against a wall. And it's not Amanda Waller, but her agent of destruction, Bright. Who is Bright and why does he hate Green Arrow and his family? Ollie must decide if he should save his family, even if it means they become locked up in Waller's super-prison! provide words and art for

