DC Comics To Launch "All-Pin" Personal Decoration Merchandise Line

Leaking out of Comics PRO is the news that DC Comics to launch an "All-Pin" personal decoration merchandise line of pins and badges for 2026

Article Summary DC Comics unveils the new "All-Pin" line of collectible pins and badges launching in 2026.

The All-Pin merchandise will feature characters from DC All-In, Absolute, and Next Level series.

Pins are set to debut during convention season for fans and collectors to enjoy and showcase.

This expansion builds on DC's history with pins but plays on the "All-In" branding for new appeal.

In April 2024, Bleeding Cool scooped the world with the news that the name of their mainline monthly continuity publishing line, to follow New 52, DC Rebirth and Dawn Of DC, would be DC All-In. Months before DC Comics would make it official, as part of the launch of the Absolute Universe (also scooped by BC) in 2023…

So obviously we're trying to do it again. I mean, a bit. And if you've read the headline, you already know. Because spilling out of the retailer roundtable discussions at ComicsPRO (and you can catch up with all our ComicsPRO coverage right here) is the news that DC Comics is going to launch a new personal decoration merchandise line based around DC All In, the Absolute line and the new DC Next Level titles. And yes, it is going to be called "ALL-PIN". Pins, or badges, of your favourite Absolute characters, pins of your favourite Prime DC characters, old and new. And all to be made available during convention season.

If anyone wants to send any to Bleeding Cool, I am aware that our editor-in-chief is a keen appreciator of the pin, in its many forms.

Of course, DC Comics has released many pins and badges in the past as you can see here. But never quite as much of a pun as it will be with DC All-Pin. DC All-Pun maybe? Or is that world play too far? Yes, yes it is.

Whether Marvel Comics will follow suit, giving us The Pinisher, is clearly a matter for another day. And yes, I'm going to stop now. Truly, I don't quite know how I managed to go on as long as I did. But now I'm going to stop. Honest.

