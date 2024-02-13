Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: marvel dc crossover, omnibus

Marvel And DC Confirm They Are Publishing Two Crossover Omnibuses

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the story that Marvel and DC were to reprint all their crossover titles, now confirmed as two Omnibuses.

Article Summary Marvel and DC confirm two Omnibuses reprinting all crossovers and Amalgam comics.

The collections are set to release on August 6th, 2024, with rich content listings.

Included are classics like Batman/Spider-Man and Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man.

Fandoms anticipate potential new crossovers like Deadpool/Deathstroke, Ms. Marvel/Trinity.

Well, that was quite the Rich Twitch. Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the scoop and broke the story that Marvel and DC Comics were to reprint all their crossover titles, as well as the Amalgam line of books. And today, both have totally coincidentally announced that they will be publishing two Omnibuses, DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, both on the 6th of August, 2024.

The DC Versus Marvel Omnibus will include, in alphabetical order.

Batman/Captain America #1

Batman/Daredevil #1

Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1

Batman/Spider-Man #1

Daredevil/Batman #1

DC Special Series #27 – Batman Vs Hulk

Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1

Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1

Incredible Hulk vs. Superman #1

Marvel and DC Present Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1

Marvel Treasury Edition #28 – Superman And Spider-Man

Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1

Silver Surfer/Superman #1

Spider-Man and Batman #1

Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man #1

Superman/Fantastic Four #1.

This doesn't include their 2004 JLA/Avengers, which was recently reprinted in a limited run to benefit the Hero Initiative in the name of George Perez. Maybe there's a change that might get reprinted alongside the abandoned version?

While the Amalgam Age Omnibus will include:

DC Versus Marvel #1-4

DC/Marvel: All Access #1-4

Unlimited Access #1-4

Bat-Thing #1

Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #1

Bullets and Bracelets #1

Challengers of the Fantastic #1

Doctor Strangefate #1

Iron Lantern #1

Legends of the Dark Claw #1

Lobo the Duck #1

Speed Demon #1

Spider-Boy #1

Super Soldier #1

Thorion of the New Asgods #1

X-Patrol #1.

The obvious question to ask, since it has been a couple of decades since the last crossover was published by Marvel and DC, is it time for them finally put away the hatchet and go for it again? So much has changed since then… Deadpool/Deathstroke? Ms Marvel/Trinity? Valeria, Franklin and the Super Sons? Damian Wayne And Spider-Boy? Riri Williams and Natasha Irons? Krakoa Vs Kooey Kooey Kooey? Start your fan fiction engines… now.

