DC Future State Gossip: Green Lantern Does A Star Trek: Discovery

It's Green Lantern future time. In January and February, DC Comics will be running a two-month event, Future State, looking at potential and possible futures for the DC Universe, their most prominent characters and their successors. Originally planned as the ongoing nature for these titles as 5G or Generation Five, it was truncated into two months instead. However, it is notable that some aspects will be continuing over from Future State into DC Infinite, from March 2021. Spoilers going in, be warned.

Because Bleeding Cool has heard a few things about Future State that may suggest what else is to come, including what's going down in the water, we may be talking a fair bit about that this weekend, and you can follow along on this handy DC Future State Bleeding Cool link.

We are told that in DC Future State, the Multiverse has been saved from the brink of destruction, but the triumph of DC's heroes has shaken loose the very fabric of time and space. And that the final chapter of Dark Nights: Death Metal brings new life to DC's Multiverse, kicking off this glimpse into the unwritten worlds of DC's future.

The future of the Green Lanterns is a ringless one. A bit like Star Trek: Discovery without the dilithium. So we have Green Lanterns, trapped with no ring to speak of. G'nort has become a far fiercer warrior – even more than John Stewart.

Jessica Cruz is fighting Yellow Lanterns without a ring, Ripley style. Which Corps will she end up joining?

And Guy without a ring, could be the greatest peace bringer of all, across the decades? Less one punch, more one peace.

While Jo Mullein has the reputation of uniting the Green Lantern Corps in time to solve Oa's greatest mystery, is the ring loss that mystery?