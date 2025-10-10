Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Babs Tarr, Gotham Sirens, Tini Howard

DC Gotham NYCC: Tini Howard And Babs Tarr's Sirens: Love Hurts

DC Gotham NYCC: Tini Howard and Babs Tarr's Sirens: Love Hurts launching in 2026

Article Summary Gotham Sirens reunite in a new Black Label miniseries by Tini Howard and Babs Tarr, launching February 2026

Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Black Canary star in a sexy, romance-driven, adult Gotham narrative

Playlists, cosplay-ready costumes, and manga-inspired romance add fresh energy to the Sirens’ latest adventure

Four seasonal oversize issues follow Black Canary and Green Arrow’s engagement to wedding, with plenty of drama

Announced at the Batman panel at New York Comic Con, Tini Howard and Babs Tarr are creating a new Sirens Of Gotham four-issue mini series from DC Comics, called Sirens: Love Hurts, launching from their mature readers Black Label imprint in February 2026. With Miquel Muerto and Becca Carey, the new series will gather Poison Ivy, Black Canary, Harley Quinn and Catwoman together again. Described as the "hot girl Gotham book they've been craving", they are filling the series with multiple new costumes because they love cosplayers and want to give them plenty to work with. They are also going to create playlists for each character, to give readers the feeling that they are hanging out with their friends, with inspiration from manga storytelling when it comes to portraying romance. And because it's a Black Label book, that means it can be "sexy in an adult, complicated way". Planning weddings, working out their dating lives and pursuing serial killers, Sirens: Love Hurts will play out over a year, with Batman: The Long Halloween as an inspiration. The four oversized issues, with one for each season, Sirens: Love Hurts will begin with Dinah Lance, the Black Canary, and Oliver Quinn, the Green Arrow, getting engaged. The series will finish with their wedding, after a lot of sexy romance and girl friendship on the journey there. And with real characters who fight, get angry with each other, talk about each other behind their backs, but still, somehow, remain good friends, just ones with complicated feelings. Tini Howard and Babbs Star want to make you want to go out and party and get married.

