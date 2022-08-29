DC Introduces A Non-Binary Schoolfriend For Damian Wayne & Jon Kent

Spoilers ahead for this week's DC Comics anthology Saved By The Belle Reve, telling stories about various characters' schooldays in and around the DC Universe. Including Jon Kent, son of Superman and Damian Wayne, son of Batman, from the Super Sons writer Peter Tomasi and artist Max Raynor.

And we meet one of their fellow students, a non-binary kid called Sydney. who has fallen foul of other students at the school. And gives Jon and Damian an education into the terms.

And these are the Super-Sons after all.

Of course, they may not actually be needed.

Will this be the last we see of Sydney? Or does Pete Tomasi have plans for the future? Either way, their first appearance is tomorrow in DC's Saved By The Belle Reve

DC SAVED BY THE BELLE REVE #1 (ONE-SHOT) CVR A JUNI BA
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Juni Ba
Written by Art Baltazar, Franco, Andrew Aydin, Dan Watters, Becky Cloonan, Brenden Fletcher, Tim Seeley, Brandon Thomas, Peter J. Tomasi and Dave Wielgosz
Art by Art Baltazar, Nelson Daniel, Juan Ferreyra, Karl Kerschl, Mike Norton, Scott Kolins and Craig Cermak
School's back in session, and we just know you're waiting for the BELLE to give you some REVElief…all right, you can't say we didn't try! DC Saved by the Belle Reve's halls are packed with eight tales of schooltime fun from around the DC Universe! The Suicide Squad is sent to an international prep school to protect a dignitary's son! Jean-Paul Valley returns to the school that made him into Azrael! Plus, a return to Tiny Titans by Art Baltazar and Franco, and a new school year starts at Gotham Academy! So grab your pencils and notebooks and get educated! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 08/30/2022

