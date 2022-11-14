DC-Loving Long Beach Mayor to Become DC-Loving Congressman

Robert Garcia, the mayor of Long Beach, California and proud Snyderbrony and fan of all things DC Comics, is moving up in the world. Garcia won his election to California's newly redrawn 42nd District. If Democrats manage to upset expectations and retain control of the House, an unlikely but possible scenario, they will partially have Robert Garcia to thank. That's a lot of power for one DC Comics fan who once got in a Twitter spat with Walking Dead mogul Robert Kirkman, back before it was all the rage for politicians to get in Twitter spats with celebrities over trivial issues. So in many ways, Robert Garcia is a pioneer.

Elected as Mayor of Long Beach in 2014, Garcia was the youngest, first openly gay, first Latino, and first Snyderbrony mayor of the city. He used his power to promote pro-DC policies, such as hiding secret DC fanboy messages, in the construction of a new community center and calling for the release of the Synder Cut of Justice League, a version o the 2016 film that restores the vision of director Zack Snyder, who was forced to leave the project due to a personal tragedy. Alleged fake feminist Joss Whedon was brought in to finish Snyder's work, but instead of respecting his vision, Whedon replaced all of Snyder's badass Superman scenes with scenes where Cyborg says "booyah."

As a result, the film flopped at the box office, forcing Geoff Johns and DC Films President Jon Berg to pay the ultimate price. But Justice League would find redemption when a group of hardcore Zack Snyder fans, known colloquially as Snyderbronies, joined together to demand that DC release the Snyder Cut. Those Snyderbronies got their wish when the Snyder Cut was released on HBO Max in 2021. And now, they are sending their own representative, Robert Garcia, to Congress.

Ok y'all I'm freaking out. This is the Congressional members reading room in the Library of Congress. I can pull any comic book from what is the largest public comic collection in the country and read them here. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/SyIrCvHkfT — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I'm going to have a hard time deciding which one to check out first. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/j0X40U40Lk — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

What more could Snyderbronies achieve with one of their owns wielding national legislative power? Perhaps the full restoration of the Synderverse by act of congress, forcing DC Entertainment to bring Snyder back to direct all of their films and TV shows and turn the DCEU back into a universe where people are no longer "living in a f**king dream world" because they watch superhero movies where the heroes don't "embezzle money from their corporations" or "commit any atrocities." Already, industry influencers are seeking to gain favor with Garcia, with legendary comic book creator Mike Mignola offering to send the newly-elected official free comic books.

happy to send you some comics… dm me! — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) November 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

You are a legend! Thank you! — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And Garcia is already also using DC references to attack political opponents, such as Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

for sure. I might find her in a legion of doom comic tho. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Congratulations, Robert Garcia. Now please also pass a law requiring Bleeding Cool pay copy editors to proofread our articles and raise the minimum pay per post. We've been writing these articles about you for years and we think it's time we deserve some payback. Thanks in advance.