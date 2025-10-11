DC Next Level at NYCC: Skottie Young & Jorge Corona on Lobo #1 in 2026

Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: DC Next Level, Jorge Corona, lobo, Skottie Young

DC Next Level at NYCC: Skottie Young and Jorge Corona on Lobo #1 in March 2026

At the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con today, they announced a bunch of new superhero comic books launching in March 2026 as part of the DC Next Level promotional programme. And that included a new Lobo series by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona described by Scott Snyder as "over the top bombast by someone who loves the character."

Skottie Young is best known for his work creating child versions of Marvel Comics characters, though before that, he drew Spider-Man: Legend of the Spider-Clan mini-series as part of the Marvel Mangaverse as well as working on the Human Torch and the New X-Men. He also drew a six-issue New Warriors mini-series in 2005, leading into Marvel's Civil War. He is also well known for his comic book adaptations of L. Frank Baum's Oz books with Eric Shanower, his I Hate Fairyland comic book series from Image Comics, writing and drawing Rocket Raccoon for Marvel and illustrating a series of novels with Neil Gaiman, including Fortunately, the Milk. Lobo, in March 2026, will be his first major DC work.

Jorge Corona is a Venezuelan artist, known for DC comic books such as We are… Robin, Nightwing, and The Flash, as well as Boom Studios titles such as Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack, Adventure Time Comics, Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Dragons/ He is also the co-creator of Goners, No. 1 With A Bullet and creator of Feathers. His previous work with Skottie Young includes co-creating Middlewest from Image Comics.

New York Comic Con is the biggest such show in the USA, produced and managed by ReedPop, and has been running since 2006.

