DC Publish Free Dawn Of DC Primer, Ten Days After Free Comic Book Day Ten days after Free Comic Book Day, DC Comics will release another free comic, dubbed the Dawn of DC Primer, to comic book stores.

On Free Comic Book Day, the 6th of May 2023, DC Comics will release a Dawn of DC Knight Terrors comic book, teasing what is to come with those two months of horror-transformed comics across the DC Comics line. Ten days later, on the 16th of May, they will release another free comic, dubbed the Dawn of DC Primer, which promises to reveal secrets and more from the year-long storytelling initiative.

"For years, Amanda Waller has seen the heroes of the DC Universe as a dangerous threat that could lead to the end of the world. Ever since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Amanda Waller has operated in the shadows to collect deadly weapons and to create an army of allies who agree with her. Now she's forced to bring some of the worst enemies of the DC Universe an offer they can't refuse."

Dawn of DC Primer will be written by Joshua Williamson with artwork by Leandro Fernandez, and will reveal "Dawn of DC's secrets, threats, and connective stories in 2023 and beyond." Comic book stores will get a number of copies based on how many copies of Batman they already order.

And here's the details of the companion Free Comic Book Day title, out ten days before.

Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition. (W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter, Chris Bachalo (CA) Jason Fabok

The story stars as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman discover the dead body of one of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice. Their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and into a realm of nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero, Deadman. DC's previously announced Dawn of DC 2023 FCBD Special Edition now has the expanded title of Dawn of DC Knight Terrors FCBD Special Edition, and will set the stage for the two-month event, headlined by an all-new story from Williamson, Porter, and—in his first DC work in years—Chris Bachalo! This can't-miss prelude issue, also including behind-the-scenes looks at the chilling design work for this unique story, will be available on Free Comic Book Day, May 6, with a new cover by superstar artist Jason Fabok.

"The horror-focused event will take over the DC publishing line in July and August and will feature multiple two-issue miniseries from superstar creative teams yet to be announced. Each of the miniseries will feature a DC Super Hero or Super-Villain confronting their worst nightmares in a "Nightmare Realm." The Superheroes better be careful, as whatever happens to them in the Nightmare Realm will also be reflected in the Waking World."

Totally going to be Doctor Destiny, right?