ComicsPRO: Chris Bachalo Returns For DC Horror Event Knight Terrors DC Comics has announced a horror event crossover Knight Terrors, by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, Guillem March, Chris Bachalo and more.

Bleeding Cool had already tagged this as Knight Terrors some time ago. But today at ComicsPRO, DC Comics representatives announced Knight Terrors, by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, Guillem March, and more. Chris Bachalo will also return to DC for the first time in over 20 years since the days of Death and will create a Knight Terrors story for DC Comics' Free Comic Book Day title now retitled the Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition.

Knight Terrors is a miniseries in which Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice. Their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, into a realm of nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero, Deadman.

"I love horror comics, and it's been a blast bringing the energy to Dawn of DC. Knight Terrors showcases the horror side of our heroes as a brand-new villain confronts them with their worst nightmares," said Joshua Williamson. "It's a fun and horrific event that brings together all of the heroes and villains of DC, along with some surprises!"

The horror-focused event will take over the DC publishing line in July and August and will feature multiple two-issue miniseries from superstar creative teams yet to be announced. Each of the miniseries will feature a DC Super Hero or Super-Villain confronting their worst nightmares in a "Nightmare Realm." The Superheroes better be careful, as whatever happens to them in the Nightmare Realm will also be reflected in the Waking World.

You can keep up with the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit on Bleeding Cool right here. It started today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown and will run for two more days, held again in person for the first time in three years.

FCBD 2023 – BUNDLE OF 25 – DAWN OF DC #1 SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

Dawn of DC is a yearlong publishing initiative with epic storylines and superstar creative teams that forge the future, one hero at a time. It's an easy entry point for both lifelong readers and those picking up a comic for the first time to dive into the new stories. All year long, DC will celebrate classic characters while also embracing the next generation of new heroes, as we're going to need everyone to help fight against the darkness. Don't miss Dawn of DC #1 Free Comic Book Day Special Edition, featuring an all-new original story plus sneak peeks at upcoming titles!