DC Sends Batman #92 Retailer Appreciation Comic Via UCS and Lunar

DC Comics is issuing a free Batman #92 Retailer Appreciation variant featuring a black-and-white Punchline design on the cover, one copy per store. Nancy Spears, VP – Sales, or at least that was her position the last time we checked in, we hear she has been going up in the world at DC, stated "This special variant is our way of saying thank you to retailers. Thank you for sticking with us as we changed the way we distribute our products, and thank you for your patience as we've worked to address your questions and concerns."

Right now there definitely are a lot of questions and concerns. But every active account that orders DC titles through UCS, Lunar or Diamond UK will receive one copy per storefront of the Batman #92 Retailer Appreciation variant, featuring a black and white version of the original Batman #92 1:25 variant cover by Jorge Jimenez. That was a 1:25 variant but the black-and-white version should be significantly scarcer to come across.

The Batman #92 Retailer Appreciation variant will appear in stores for September the 1st. At which point a number will be probably be sold on eBay by stores for quite a lot of money. In fact, one has gone up already with a $30 bid… more to come? Very likely. If you have a strong relationship with a retailer., now may be the time for big Punchline fans to exercise it a little.

BATMAN #92

(W) James TynionIV (A) Guillem March (CA) Yasmin Putri

The greatest heist in history is underway in Gotham City, courtesy of the mysterious crimemaster known as the Designer! Batman knows what he needs to do, but in order to stop the plot, he must first escape the most ingenious death trap the Riddler has ever devised!In Shops: Jun 10, 2020

SRP: $3.99