DC To Publish DC Pride 2022 Day & Date on DC Universe Infinite

DC Comics will be making their DC Pride 2022, an anthology comic featuring stories from LGBTQIA+ creators and focusing on queer characters from the DC universe, available free to subscribers to DC Universe Infinite (which, yes, now includes the UK) on the same day that it is available in comic shops in print, or digitally for sale on ComiXology, on Tuesday, the 7th of June.

They will also be sending 10,000 copies for free to libraries across the USA. partnering with PFLAG National, the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, their parents and families, and allies. DC Comics states that "this partnership will give readers across the country even more opportunities to see their stories and experiences reflected in DC's incredible Super Heroes and Super-Villains."

While free to read with registration – not subscription – on DC Universe Infinite right now are a selection of LGBTQ-relevant titles such as the first issue of DC's GLAAD Media Award-winning Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepus Chronicles, the first three issues of 2022's GLAAD Award-winning Crush & Lobo miniseries, DC's 2021 Pride Anthology, Midnighter & Apollo #1, Far Sector #1 and Aquaman: The Becoming #1. Again, no subscription payment, just registration, will be necessary for these – but it is restricted to the few countries that the DC Universe Infinite streaming service is available in.

It marks a definite increase in DC Comics' Pride involvement via their new Pride Hub. Also being published in June are multiple new comic books featuring DC's characters such as Jon Kent in Superman: Son Of Kal-El, Poison Ivy, Jess Chambers aka Kid Quick in Multiversity: Teen Justice, Nubia, DC's new Queen of the Amazons, Tim Drake, the third Robin and Jackson Hyde in the new Justice League in Dark Crisis, being formed by Jon Kent. While the Young Adult Graphic Novel Galaxy The Prettiest Star, published last month, features a brand-new character to DC's roster of queer characters.

DC Shop will be offering exclusive and first-to-market tees for Pride 2022. Launching with four designs, including Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn sharing a kiss in artwork by Jen Bartel, the DC Pride hub on DC Shop will continue to roll out fun, celebratory designs through June.

Funko is also celebrating Pride bringing back their Pops! With Purpose initiative releasing three rainbow Pop! editions of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Robin. In celebration of Pride, a donation has been made to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe, as a part of the Pops! With Purpose program. They are also available at collectibles stores and Walmart.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC, and Cartamundi have successfully launched DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro. Using the Hro® app, a new platform that combines the physical and digital world, fans are able to unlock the DC Multiverse and collect, trade, and buy DC-based hybrid NFT trading cards featuring their favourite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains. The next digital drop will take place on June 14 in celebration of Pride Month featuring LGBTQIA+ DC characters. Keep an eye out on the Hro website, Twitter and Discord for more information about this collection as we get closer to the drop date.

Retailer Hot Topic has dozens of DC Pride-themed graphic tees to choose from, featuring numerous DC characters including Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Midnighter, Apollo, Batwoman Kate Kane, Dreamer, Renee Montoya, Green Lantern Alan Scott and Kid Quick. The collection is currently 30% off.

And as part of its Pride Month curations, HBO Max will partner with DC to host a Super Hero Pride tray, consisting of titles from the DC Multiverse that feature characters in the LGBTQ+ community such as Naomi (premieres on 6/1), Batwoman, Harley Quinn The Animated Series, Young Justice, Constantine: City of Demons, Doom Patrol, and Peacemaker.

DC is also proud to be working in partnership with LGBTQIA+ organizations such as The Trevor Project, Family Equality, Human Rights Campaign, Athlete Ally, Mermaids (UK), Inside Out (Canada), and more, to celebrate Pride in 2022.

In June, DC Community will be hosting DC Pride Book Club discussions on stories featuring LGBTQIA+ characters. DC Pride Book Club aims to be an inclusive place for all DC fans and you'll get a cool flair when you join!

Fans can also celebrate with DC on social media, where they will be highlighting the long legacy of storytelling around LGBTQIA+ characters, as well as looking to the future of new stories and characters, as well as the creators telling these stories. Make sure to follow @DCComics on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to join in on the festivities.