DC To Publish John Paul Leon's Last Comic, Batman/Catwoman In January

DC Comics has rearranged the schedule for the Batman/Catwoman Special #1 by Tom King and the late Static co-creator John Paul Leon. It will now be published in an expanded form on the 25th of January, 2022. John Paul Leon died from cancer while drawing this comic book, in May this year, at the age of just 49. Originally intended to run between two arcs of the Batman/Catwoman series, the project reunited him with Tom King. They had previously worked together on Black Death in America for Vertigo CMYK: Black. The resolicited Batman/Catwoman Special #1 from DC Black Label has now been expanded to an 80-page $9.99 format, will feature his work completed for the comic, with contributions and tributes from artists who know the man well, including Tommy Lee Edwards, Bernard Chang, Mitch Gerads, and others, with John Paul Leon's original cover, and variant covers by Lee Weeks and Bill Sienkiewicz. Dave Stewart will still colour the comic book. Here's how the solicitation originally looked, when it was originally published.

BATMAN CATWOMAN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOHN PAUL LEON

(W) Tom King (A/CA) John Paul Leon

Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special one-off issue, meticulously illustrated by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night), traces the life of Selina Kyle from her earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether it was fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce's connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics.