DC Universe Infinite Unveils Plans for AAPI Heritage Month

DC Comics revealed the comics coming to DC Universe Infinite in May, with a focus each week on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month. In addition to selling some Wonder Woman apparel in the DC Shop for Mother's Day, DC has the following lined up for AAPI Heritage Month next month:

Every week in May, DC will celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with collections spotlighting Asian American Pacific Islander creators. All issues of New Super-Man by writer Gene Luen Yang are currently on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, plus registered members can read all three chapters of Yang and artist Gurihiru's award-winning Superman Smashes the Klan graphic novel. Greg Pak's Batman/Superman comics are available to read along with his Action Comics run, all issues of Amy Chu's Sensation Comics Featuring Wonder Woman and Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death are available, and artist Francis Manapul's Detective Comics, Trinity and The Flash comics are recommended reading during May's Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration! Searching DC UNIVERSE INFINITE by your favorite AAPI writer or artist will help you find their DC UNIVERSE INFINITE libraries.

In addition to that, the DC Book Club will read Superman Smashes the Klan and host a Q&A with Gene Luen Yang.

If you're too cheap to shell out for the service, DC Universe Infinite is giving this stuff away for free:

Superman Smashes the Klan #1-3 (writer: Gene Luen Yang, artist: Gurihiru)

New Super-Man #1 (writer: Gene Luen Yang)

Wonder Woman #759 (writer: Mariko Tamaki)

Batman/Superman (2013) #1 (writer: Greg Pak)

Sensation Comics Featuring Wonder Woman #19 (writer: Amy Chu, artist: Bernard Chang)

Batman & The Outsiders (2019) #1 (character: Katana)

The All New Atom #1 (character: Ryan Choi)

Batgirl (2000) #1 (character: Cassandra Cain)

Check out the full schedule of releases on DC Universe Infinite in May, from DC's website.