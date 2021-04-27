DC Universe Infinite Unveils Plans for AAPI Heritage Month
DC Comics revealed the comics coming to DC Universe Infinite in May, with a focus each week on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month. In addition to selling some Wonder Woman apparel in the DC Shop for Mother's Day, DC has the following lined up for AAPI Heritage Month next month:
Every week in May, DC will celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with collections spotlighting Asian American Pacific Islander creators. All issues of New Super-Man by writer Gene Luen Yang are currently on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, plus registered members can read all three chapters of Yang and artist Gurihiru's award-winning Superman Smashes the Klan graphic novel. Greg Pak's Batman/Superman comics are available to read along with his Action Comics run, all issues of Amy Chu's Sensation Comics Featuring Wonder Woman and Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death are available, and artist Francis Manapul's Detective Comics, Trinity and The Flash comics are recommended reading during May's Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration! Searching DC UNIVERSE INFINITE by your favorite AAPI writer or artist will help you find their DC UNIVERSE INFINITE libraries.
In addition to that, the DC Book Club will read Superman Smashes the Klan and host a Q&A with Gene Luen Yang.
If you're too cheap to shell out for the service, DC Universe Infinite is giving this stuff away for free:
Superman Smashes the Klan #1-3 (writer: Gene Luen Yang, artist: Gurihiru)
New Super-Man #1 (writer: Gene Luen Yang)
Wonder Woman #759 (writer: Mariko Tamaki)
Batman/Superman (2013) #1 (writer: Greg Pak)
Sensation Comics Featuring Wonder Woman #19 (writer: Amy Chu, artist: Bernard Chang)
Batman & The Outsiders (2019) #1 (character: Katana)
The All New Atom #1 (character: Ryan Choi)
Batgirl (2000) #1 (character: Cassandra Cain)
Check out the full schedule of releases on DC Universe Infinite in May, from DC's website.
Week of 5/3
Batgirl 50
Batman/Superman 13
Dark Nights: Death Metal Rise of the New God 1
Detective Comics 1029
Justice League Dark 27
Legion of Super-Heroes 10
Red Hood: Outlaw 50
The Last God: Songs of Lost Children 1
Wonder Woman 765
Action Comics 1026
Batman Beyond 48
John Constantine: Hellblazer 11
Suicide Squad 10
The Flash 764
Action Comics (1938-2011) 352
Batman (1940-2011) 209
Breach (2005-2006) 5
Icon (1993-1997) 10
Static (1993-1997) 11
Truth and Justice 4
Sensational Wonder Woman 4
Represent! 2
Week of 5/10
Batman 102
DCeased: Dead Planet 5
Hellblazer: Rise and Fall 2
Strange Adventures Director's Cut 1
Sweet Tooth: The Return 1
Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush 1
Young Justice 20
Justice League 56
The Dreaming: Waking Hours 4
Action Comics (1938-2011) 355
Batman (1940-2011) 211
Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) 5
Breach (2005-2006) 6
Hardware (1993-1997) 11
Truth and Justice 5
Sensational Wonder Woman 5
Represent! 3
Week of 5/17
American Vampire 1976 2
Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hour Exxxtreme! 1
Detective Comics 1030
Punchline 1
Superman 27
Wonder Woman 766
Hawkman 29
The Flash 765
The Green Lantern Season Two 9
Batman (1940-2011) 212
Breach (2005-2006) 7
Icon (1993-1997) 11
Static (1993-1997) 12
Wonder Woman (1994-2006) 81
Truth and Justice 6
Sensational Wonder Woman 6
Represent! 4
Week of 5/24
Aquaman 65
Batman 103
Catwoman 27
Dark Nights: Death Metal 5
Rorschach 2
Teen Titans 47
Justice League 57
Looney Tunes 257
Nightwing 76
Batman (1940-2011) 213
Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) 6
Breach (2005-2006) 8
Hardware (1993-1997) 12
Wonder Woman (1942-) 42
Truth and Justice 7
Sensational Wonder Woman 7
Represent! 5