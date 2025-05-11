Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: dc vs vampires

DC vs. Vampires: World War V #9 Preview: Constantine's Bloody Comeback

DC vs. Vampires: World War V #9 hits stores on Wednesday, as John Constantine emerges as humanity's last hope against Darkseid's vampire legions. Check out the preview here!

THE WORLD NEEDS…JOHN CONSTANTINE?! With Darkseid's hold on the planet growing tighter, the fragile alliance between heroes and vampires may not be strong enough to take him down. But as luck would have it, someone knows how to save humanity. Unfortunately, it's the last person you want. Guided by Doctor Fate and the Phantom Stranger…it's John Constantine to the rescue.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #9

DC Comics

0325DC188

0325DC189 – DC vs. Vampires: World War V #9 DANI Cover – $5.99

0325DC190 – DC vs. Vampires: World War V #9 Bjorn Barends Cover – $5.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Shane McCarthy (A) Otto Schmidt, Fabio Veras (CA) Otto Schmidt

THE WORLD NEEDS…JOHN CONSTANTINE?! With Darkseid's hold on the planet growing tighter, the fragile alliance between heroes and vampires may not be strong enough to take him down. But as luck would have it, someone knows how to save humanity. Unfortunately, it's the last person you want. Guided by Doctor Fate and the Phantom Stranger…it's John Constantine to the rescue.

In Shops: 5/14/2025

SRP: $4.99

