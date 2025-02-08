Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: dc vs vampires

DC vs Vampires: World War V – Darkness And Light #1 Preview

Check out DC vs Vampires: World War V - Darkness And Light #1, where Wonder Woman is a vampire and Alfred's a Green Lantern. Just another normal day in DC Comics!

Article Summary Wonder Woman and Alfred star in DC vs Vampires: World War V - Darkness And Light #1, out February 12th.

Wonder Woman becomes a vampire; Alfred trades butler duties for a Green Lantern ring in epic role reversals.

This double-feature explores survival, vengeance, and transformation in a world overtaken by darkness.

TWO SIDES OF THE SAME STORY, SHOWN HERE IN ONE INCREDIBLE SPECIAL! Wonder Woman, child of Themyscira turned vampire, and Alfred, Butler of the Waynes turned Green Lantern. Their paths couldn't be any different. But for each, a chance encounter will force them to reexamine what it means to survive in a world ruled by darkness. Showcasing two sides of the same story, this double-feature special issue illustrates how anger and vengeance can break you or fuel you…how it can be ruin, or salvation!

DC VS VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V – DARKNESS AND LIGHT #1

DC Comics

1224DC173

1224DC174 – DC vs Vampires: World War V – Darkness And Light #1 Edwin Galmon Cover – $6.99

1224DC175 – DC vs Vampires: World War V – Darkness And Light #1 Edwin Galmon Cover – $6.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Nikola Cizmesija, Daniel Bayliss (CA) Otto Schmidt

In Shops: 2/12/2025

SRP: $5.99

