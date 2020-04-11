DC Zoom, Dan DiDio and Milo Manara in the Daily LITG April 11th 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is being absorbed in this time of trial. Also, to make sure that you don't miss what everyone else is reading. Right now that means Milo Manara, Dan DiDio and Zoom backgrounds. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Zoom, Dan DiDio, Milo Manara and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

People are loving those DC, Marvel and now Disney Zoom backgrounds. But Dan DiDio's chat on the Drink And Draw YouTube Channel proved most revealing as well. And Milo Manara is getting more traffic for his pictures of women in years.

Comics News & Events Happening Today

It would have been Wondercon right now, but it's not. There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today.

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jesse James Criscione of Jesse James Comics, Glendale, Arizona.

of Jesse James Comics, Glendale, Arizona. Shazam Comics employee Daniel Alejandro Hernandez Ferrada.

Matt Kindt, creator of MIND MGMT, Pastaways, and Dept H.

creator of MIND MGMT, Pastaways, and Dept H. Creator of First World, Kantara and Jaiden, Chris Campana.

Ben Aaronovitch , Batman editor.

, Batman editor. Cartoonist and comics historian, Gene Kannenberg Jr.

Scott O. Brown, writer for Heavy Metal Magazine.

