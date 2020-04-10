Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles

Collectibles has opened up pre-orders for yet another iconic Street Fighter V classic character. This time Street Fighter Chun-Li is getting her Season Pass costume turned into a new 1/4 scale statue. The statue is from Pop Culture Shock Collectibles and will feature two different portrayals of the fighter. First up is the Player 1 blue bikini outfit for Chun-Li that is incredibly seductive and highly detailed. The statue stands 18" tall and showcases a beach themed base as she stands in a sea turtle in the water. There will a Player 2 version of this busty statue that shows the red version of the Street Fighter character. Both statues have an exclusive version that will include an art print from Street Fighter artist Edwin Huang.

Each statue is very limited edition as the standard Blue Player 1 Chun-Li SFV comes in at 450 pieces. The Player 1 Art Print Exclusive version is limited to only 250 pieces. Oddly enough, the Red Player 2 Chun-Li is even more limited to only 150 pieces a which will maker her way rarer than her Player 1 counterpart. These statues are amazing pieces of art and feature not only all the right curves of these ladies but faithful recreation of their on screen appearances. Gamers will be happy once this statue is finally in there collection so they can take their gaming to a new level. Each statue is priced at $455 and is scheduled to trade between May and August 2021. Pre-orders are already live and you can find Player 1 Chun-Li here and Player 2 here.

"Even while taking a break from battle at Kanzuki Beach, there is always time for training! The Chun-Li Statue measures 18" tall, displaying her expert balancing techniques on the back of a swimming turtle. This highly detailed video game collectible is based on one of Chun-Li's wearable outfits in Street Fighter V. Faithfully recreated based on her in-game character model, Chun-Li is dressed in a sculpted blue and gold bikini, decorated with numerous bows, bracelets, and even a pair of matching sandals. A graceful martial artist in peak fighting form, her athletic physique has been rendered in expert detail to blend realism with SFV's distinct animated style. Chun-Li's hair holds a beautiful blue hibiscus flower, and her manicure and pedicure are perfectly coordinated to complete her relaxation-ready look. The Exclusive Edition of the Chun-Li Statue includes a signed 11×17" art print by artist Edwin Huang and is limited to an edition of only 250 pieces. Don't miss your opportunity to add this highly collectible Street Fighter artwork to your collection!"