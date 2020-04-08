Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow

Mondo is teaming with artist Wylie Beckert for the first time for a new pair of posters for the Stanley Kubrick classic A Clockwork Orange. Two versions of the very cool poster will be available. The first featuring orange accents will be limited to 175 pieces and will cost $50. The variant poster is more grayscale and is limited to just 75 pieces for $75. Both will be available to purchase from the Mondo site The Drop Thursday at 11 AM CST. As always, these will probably sell out very fast, so it is recommended you are prepared on the site and refreshing a couple of minutes ahead of the on-sale time.

Mondo A Clockwork Orange Poster

"We're very excited to present our first ever poster by Seattle artist Wylie Beckert. Working with an artist for the first time is always a bit of an adventure, and in this case, the results are gorgeous. Her disjointed, disorienting illustration fits the film perfectly. We couldn't be happier with how this turned out, we hope you like it too.

From Wylie: "Most of the iconic visuals from the film come from its early scenes – Alex's droog costume, the Korova Milk Bar, ultraviolence. I've always found the second half of the story more compelling, though: a post-Ludovico-Technique Alex tortured by all the things that once brought him joy and ill-equipped to fend for himself in a world that hasn't been correspondingly reformed. To capture that feeling of helpless torment, I wanted to show Alex trapped in a spiraling orange peel of madness and debauchery."

New Art For A Classic

Lately, classics like A Clockwork Orange have not been getting the love from Mondo. That is not to say that they have been only doing posters and prints form modern films, but it is starting to feel like classics are being produced fewer and farther between. This is a gorgeous piece of art however, and rarely would I ever say this, but i prefer the regular release over the variant. You can choose for yourself when the new Mondo posters go on sale tomorrow.