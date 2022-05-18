DCeased Comes to an End at DC Comics With War Of The Undead Gods

August will bring the beginning of the end – the final DCeased series looking at a DC Universe possessed by anti-life zombies, including many of the most recognisable DC Comics characters, with DCeased: War of the Undead Gods. The original series was a fun thing by Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine, that exploded on impact and led to sequels DCeased: Dead Planet, DCeased: Unkillables and DCeased: Hope at World's End. With Dan Mora creating a take on DC Publisher Jim Lee's X-Men #1 cover. Well, if Todd McFarlane can do it for Scorched, why not?

The story takes place in an alternate Earth, where a corrupted version of the Anti-Life Equation has infected most of Earth's inhabitants with a zombie-like virus. But now ut appeared that this virus is about to go inter-global. And it will all come down to how that first series played out… DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 (of 8) launches on the 9th of August 2022.

What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy! The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series.

Here's a look at art and covers from the first issue.

The bestselling creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine reveal their third and final DCeased chapter, War of the Undead Gods! What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy as the epic final installment in the massive DCeased franchise is here!

Here's the video trailer.