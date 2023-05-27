DCeased Deluxe Adds 56 Pages Of Backmatter And $10 On The Price DCeased: The Deluxe Edition, on sale on the 3rd of October from DC Comics has increased in page count from 240 pages to 296 pages.

DCeased: The Deluxe Edition, on sale on the 3rd of October from DC Comics has increased in page count from 240 pages to 296 pages due to the inclusion of behind-the-scenes extras. Accordingly, the cover price has changed from $39.99 to $49.99. However, it is still $39.99 on Amazon, if you were wanting to take advantage of that.

DCeased is the comic book series created by Tom Taylor that showed a DC Universe infected with the Anti-Life equation, and almost all turned into zombies, including most of the superheroes and supervillains. This book collects the original series before it became as big of a franchise as it became. What price a hardcover of it all?

THE END IS HERE! Six hundred million people. That's how many fall victim when a mysterious techno-organic virus is unleased on Earth. Six hundred million infected. Six hundred million turned into mindless, rampaging killers bent on death and destruction. And that's just the beginning. Cities. Nations. Undersea kingdoms and paradise islands. One by one, they fall to the monstrous hordes. Now only Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League stand between Earth and utter annihilation… But for how long? Nothing they've ever faced has prepared them for an onslaught of this magnitude. Nothing they've ever seen can match the scale of the tragedy and terror that have been unleased. As heroes and villains, gods and monsters are wiped out, only one question remains: What happens to the World's Greatest Heroes if the world ends? New York Times bestselling writer Tom Taylor (Injustice) joins artists Trevor Hairsine (Red Hood and the Outlaws) and Stefano Guadiano (The Walking Dead) to unleash an all-new vision of the DC Universe's darkest hour in DCeased. But be warned: the horror is contagious…

