Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 Preview: Spider-Man Dreaming

Spider-Man is having one hell of a dream in this preview of Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1, by which we mean he's totally tripping face.

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1

by B. Earl & Taboo & Juan Ferreyra, cover by Rahzzah

A revolutionary dark take on Spider-Man begins here! What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The demons waiting for Peter are going to test him like never before. One demon in particular, a very famous one for Marvel and X fans in particular, might just eat Spider-Man alive.

On sale Oct 19, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620397000111

| Rated T

$4.99

