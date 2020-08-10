Deadpool #6 Calls Out the X-Men for Fascism and Jerkiness [XH]

Another week, another batch of X-Books to recap for North Korea's favorite weekly X-Men recap column, X-ual Healing (we hear Kim Jong Un is a big fan). Last week had three X-books in stores: Empyre: X-Men #2, Deadpool #6, and Giant-Size X-Men: Fantomex #1. Next up, we're recapping Deadpool #6. Let's get down to business.

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics.

DEADPOOL #6

FEB201003

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Kevin Libranda (CA) Greg Land

DEADPOOL INVADES THE X-MEN!

• When the X-Men won't return Deadpool's calls for a Krakoa portal on Monster Island, Wade decides to drop by for a visit.

• Apparently, the new X-Men home isn't taking visitors. RUDE.

• It's an entire nation of biological weapons and mutant warriors versus a merc with a mouth. GAME ON!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Aug 05, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Deadpool #6 Recap

Deadpool is playing a trading card game with cards made up of all the monsters he's now the king of. When he comes across a monster named Jelby, Deadpool is so impressed with his power set that he calls a meeting where he goes on a tirade about what jerks the X-Men are for not inviting him to Krakoa (hard to argue with that).

It turns out he can squeeze himself inside Jelby's body and pass through the gates, so he does. Jeff, the Land Shark, goes with him. Night Wolf and Elsa Bloodstone rightfully assume this will end badly.

On Krakoa, Sage calls a red alert as the island has two non-mutant intruders (Deadpool and Jeff). A team of X-Men respond (Storm, Armor, Polaris, Beast, Magik, and Wolverine). Deadpool calls them fascists for not letting him on the island. Magik elbows him in the face.

Deadpool is brought to Emma Frost in the Quiet Council room, who tells him that Rogue went to bat for him, and they've decided to grant him visiting rights to Krakoa as an ally and as the new king of Monster Island. However, to Deadpool's chagrin, mutants don't have the cure for cancer, and also he can't have his own Krakoan gate and orgy house.

Cut to a few minutes later, Deadpool and Jeff are fighting that team of X-Men from earlier as Deadpool tries to steal a Krakoan flower and bring it to Monster Island. Deadpool accuses the X-Men of exclusion. Deadpool is losing.

Rogue shows up and asks him to stop. She calms him down and offers to let him take the flower, but he no longer wants it. Adding insult to injury, Jelby decides to stay on Krakoa. Magik gives Deadpool a ride home. He calls the X-Men fascists one last time before leaving.

Back on Monster Island, Deadpool is pretty mad about the whole thing. On the bright side, Jeff swallowed a Krakoan gate flower and brought it back with him. Deadpool, however, is more interested in revenge. He plants a "No More Mutants" sign on the island. Elsa Bloodstone arrives for some witty banter, but things turn serious when she removes her glove to reveal some kind of mystical infection in her hand. She says she's dying.

It's hard not to agree with Deadpool here. Yes, sure, he's technically not a mutant, having gotten his powers artificially, but he was created in the X-books and hell, I still cover his book here in X-ual Healing. He's been on multiple X-teams over the years. He's made out with Rogue. If anyone deserves to be an honorary mutant, it's Wade. Some people might view this as another example about how something is rotten in Krakoa, but in truth, the X-Men have always treated Deadpool like crap, long before they had their own island. In any case, this was a fun one-off issue, and whatever is going on with Elsa made for a good cliffhanger.

Read more X-ual Healing here:

This post is part of a multi-part series: X-ual Healing X-Men Recaps for the Week of August 5th, 2020.