Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: dean haspiel, warren ellis

Dean Haspiel's Chest Face And Lights Out, Both Crowdfunding Now

Brooklyn comic book creators Dean Haspiel is involved with two comic book crowdfunding volumes right now, Chest Face and Lights Out.

Article Summary Dean Haspiel's Chest Face Kickstarter hits $9.2k, blends body horror satire with neo-noir storytelling.

Meridian Prime joins Chest Face in Dean Haspiel's Deep Cut Universe, battling monsters and seeking redemption.

Lights Out revival remasters classic 1930s radio plays on vinyl, pairing with an innovative graphic novel.

Featuring creators like Kevin Grevioux and Warren Ellis, Lights Out offers new horror tales and exclusive content.

Brooklyn comic book creators Dean Haspiel is involved with two comic book crowdfunding volumes right now. The first is Chest Face, a pulp fiction satire about a stand-up comedian workshopping his first comedy special while being hunted by the evil corporation that put his face on his chest. And runs until the 22nd of November… currently with $9,244 pledged against an 8,000 goal from 262 backers with 15 days to go…

"CHEST FACE, a 24-page, limited-edition comic book, is the fourth installment in the Dean Haspiel "Deep Cut" Universe. It introduces Meridian Prime, a new female superhero who was also mutated against her will and recruits Chest Face to help save her kidnapped daughter while fighting monsters like Forcemeat and The Polydactyl Man. This story sports a heartfelt look at how tragedy and trauma can galvanize your dreams. Along with print and digital editions of the comic, tiered rewards for the Kickstarter campaign include an exclusive sticker, a signed print, all four Dean Haspiel Deep Cut books, a one-on-one virtual comics consultation and an original art commission. "At its root, CHEST FACE is a body horror satire about revenge and redemption," Haspiel says. "At its heart, CHEST FACE is a neo-noir about chasing the purity of that first laugh while taking stock in everything your mother ever taught you."

And the second crowdfunder? Well, that's a collaborative effort. Rocketship Entertainment and Black Eye Entertainment are to publish the Lights Out Graphic Novel, Revival and Remastered Original Recordings on Backerkit, based on the original radio horror show from the thirties.

The Lights Out Remastered Vinyl Box Set includes five vinyl records with ten of the original Lights Out radio plays, remastered by Black Eye Entertainment and put on vinyl for the very first time. This box set includes illustrated sleeve art from the artists of the graphic novel revival, as well as the history of the actors and the productions. An MP3 format of the remastered recordings is also available.

The Lights Out Graphic Novel, as originally announced in 2022 for 2023, features all-new stories not only from Dean Haspiel but also Kevin Grevioux and Xerx Javier, Warren Ellis and Kody Chamberlain, Justin Jordan and John Bivens, Madeleine Rosca, and Leeanne M. Krecic. A deluxe oversized hardcover graphic novel, it has 140 pages of story plus interviews and back matter, a cloth-wrapped spine, a die-cut cover and die-cut end pages, four colour paper end pages, and a glow-in-the-dark ink reveal. Softcover and PDF versions of the graphic novel revival are also available. It currently has raised $15,714 against a $10,000 goal from 232 backers with 26 days left.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!