Death Of Doctor Strange #2 Preview: Doctor Strange Cheats Death?!

Death of Doctor Strange #2 is in stores from Marvel next week, shockingly killing off a popular character in an eponymously-named mini-series, which as we all know is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work. But for a guy who is supposed to be shockingly killed off, the titular Doctor is looking suspiciously alive in this preview. Luckily, he has an explanation. Check out the preview below.
DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
AUG211077
AUG211079 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5) NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR – $3.99
AUG211080 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5) SILVA STORMBREAKERS VAR – $3.99
AUG211081 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5) MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews
REST IN PEACE STEPHEN STRANGE!
With the Sorcerer Supreme gone, so too are Earth's magical defenses! Now the rest of Earth's heroes have their hands full with multiple invasions from other dimensions. Some are familiar…but some are new… and frightening! Meet the Three Mothers!
RATED T+
In Shops: 10/20/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for AUG211077 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews, in stores Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for AUG211079 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5) NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Todd Nauck, in stores Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for AUG211080 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5) SILVA STORMBREAKERS VAR, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) R. B. Silva, in stores Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for AUG211081 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5) MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Joe Jusko, in stores Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from AUG211077 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews, in stores Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from AUG211077 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews, in stores Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from AUG211077 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews, in stores Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from AUG211077 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews, in stores Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from AUG211077 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews, in stores Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.