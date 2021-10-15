Death Of Doctor Strange #2 Preview: Doctor Strange Cheats Death?!

Death of Doctor Strange #2 is in stores from Marvel next week, shockingly killing off a popular character in an eponymously-named mini-series, which as we all know is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work. But for a guy who is supposed to be shockingly killed off, the titular Doctor is looking suspiciously alive in this preview. Luckily, he has an explanation. Check out the preview below.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211077

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5) NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR – $3.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5) SILVA STORMBREAKERS VAR – $3.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5) MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews

REST IN PEACE STEPHEN STRANGE!

With the Sorcerer Supreme gone, so too are Earth's magical defenses! Now the rest of Earth's heroes have their hands full with multiple invasions from other dimensions. Some are familiar…but some are new… and frightening! Meet the Three Mothers! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/20/2021

SRP: $3.99

