Death of Doctor Strange: Blade #1 Preview: Talking Behind Drac's Back

Friday night is upon us once again, and that means it's time for another round of Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we goose our article quota by auto-generating these mostly complete previews articles and then finish them off with a clickbait headline and a sentence or two of SEO-keyword-rich snarky commentary to ensure that these previews of Marvel and DC comics rank highly in your search results. Just like mom used to make them! Young vampires these days have no respect! Hanging out in the club, talking trash about Dracula. And let's not even talk about Vampire TikTok. Check out a preview of Death of Doctor Strange: Blade #1 below.

Death of Doctor Strange: Blade #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210866

(W) Danny Lore (A) Dylan Burnett (CA) Bosslogic

A long time ago, Doctor Strange destroyed every vampire in the world with one spell, including Dracula.Now, with Strange dead, Dracula's Vampire Nation celebrates!

That doesn't sit too well with Strange's old friend, and new Vampire Nation sheriff, Blade the Vampire Hunter! But what happens when interlopers from another dimension invade the vamp's territory and put all the bloodsuckers' lives at risk? Will Blade do his duty to protect them? Or will he help make sure the vamps stay wiped out this time?

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.