Death Ratio'd by Mark Russell and Laci in AWA May 2024 Solicits

Death Ratio'd is a comic by Mark Russell and Laci, about the deadly aspects of getting thumbs down on social media, in AWA May 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Explore 'Death Ratio\'d', a sci-fi comic by Mark Russell, Laci and Marco Lesko about social media's lethal side.

Arnold faces a future where online disapproval can literally be the death of you - one shot releasing on 5/29/2024.

Dive into the Resistance Universe with 'U & I' #4 by J. Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi, out 5/15/2024.

Preview imagery gives a glimpse into the explosive narratives of 'Death Ratio\'d' and the romance of 'U & I'.

Death Ratio'd is a one-shot by Mark Russell, Laci and Marco Lesko, a sci-fi comic about the deadly aspects of getting thumbs down on social media in the future… "enough clicks and the collar around your neck explodes", and part of AWA's May 2024 solicits and solicitations. It is accompanied by the latest issue of U & I by J Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi, an action romance set in the Resistance Universe established by JMS and Mike Deodato. "As U & Isabelle grow closer, U begins to unlock the mystery of his past." And there are previews for both comic books, below.

DEATH RATIO'D (ONE SHOT) CVR A RAHZZAH (MR)

(W) Mark Russell (A) Laci (CA) Rahzzah

In this futuristic dark comedy by Eisner and 'Ringo Award-winning writer Mark Russell, life and death are ruled by social media. One too many dislikes…and you're dead. When Arnold awakes from a coma twenty years into the future, he discovers that society is now ruled by social media. Enough "likes" and "upvotes" can unlock fame and fortune but — watch your step! — enough "thumbs down" clicks and the collar around your neck explodes. And you're done. Now, confused and running on his last Like, Arnold must navigate a world in which the slightest online misstep can have fatal consequences. Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 5/29/2024

U & I #4 (OF 6) CVR A MIKE CHOI

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A/CA) Mike Choi

The action/romance epic set in the Resistance Universe continues! As U & Isabelle grow closer, U begins to unlock the mystery of his past. But before they can get very far they must face the local crime syndicate's fearsome enforcer: a massive, invulnerable Reborn called the Hand. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/15/2024

