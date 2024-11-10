Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, deathstroke

Deathstroke Returns To DC Comics In 2025? (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool gets the word that Deathstroke is to return in a big way at DC Comics next year. We just don't know where, when or how.

Article Summary Deathstroke set to make a major return to DC Comics in 2025, details remain under wraps.

The iconic villain was purged of his powers in Dark Crisis, leaving fans curious.

Speculation grows as the original Deathstroke might return, stepping out of someone else's shadow.

Mysterious cliffhanger hints at a classic Deathstroke comeback, thrilling fans worldwide.

Deathstroke, the assassin villain created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez first appeared in The New Teen Titans #2 in 1980 as Deathstroke the Terminator, and has been the team's greatest nemesis. Slade Wilson is a former U.S. Army operative who gains enhanced physical and mental abilities from an experimental super-soldier serum and becomes a mercenary, the perfest assassin. He was played by Manu Bennett in Arrow, Esai Morales in Titans, and Joe Manganiello in Justice League.

In recent years, Deathstroke was killed by Talia Al Ghul but resurrected by his followers in the Lazarus Pits. This saw him possessed by The Great Darkness, and wage war on the heroes in the Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths, intent on destroying the Multiverse.

Defeated and purged from Great Darkness infection, it also stripped him of the serum that gave him powers, including his rapid healing.

Hospitalized in the Hall of Justice, a mysterious figure deactivated his life support system, and left him to die at the end of Dark Crisis.

What happened subsequently was not revealed. But maybe that is about to change? There has been no mention in upcoming solicits and solcitations, for Titans, Nightwing or anywhere else you might have expected him to pop up. But I understand that Deathstroke will be returning in full classic mode in the very near future for DC All In. If that is indeed Slade Wilson under that mask. Maybe someone with a name similar to his has been getting too much of the limelight lately? And it's time for the original to show he is an expert tactician rather than just someone with extreme ADHD living from moment to moment…

