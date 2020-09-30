Defund Judge Dredd? 2000AD Tells A Very Different Story (Spoilers)

2000AD has featured Judge Dredd since almost the very beginning in 1977. A satire on the police, set in the ominously near future, it sees Judge Dredd, the ultimate police officer, morally certain, violently active, fighting against a world on the brink of lawlessness, with fascist policies. Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Boo Cook and Annie Parkhouse's new Judge Dredd story, Carry The Nine, began last week in 2000AD Prog 2200, and continues today. So there will be spoilers for that #2200 issue, this #2201 issue and even next week's #2202 issue. Be aware.

Judge Maitland, created by Al Ewing and Nick Dyer, heads up Accounts in Mega-City One. She is a desk cop, but one whose value Judge Dredd has praised in the past. After massive destruction in MEga-City One, the council of Judges convene to decide what has to be done.

And Judge Maitland is called on for the figures needed.

Diverting spending from other areas to repairs, that is her given task. Anything but frontline policing, funding the Judges patrolling the city with their iron fists and iron guns. But even as the country is in riot, Judge Maitland finds it hard to crunch any numbers that don't have a worse effect.

Increase education and eliminate crime. And eliminate Judges in the process. Well now. This week sees Maitland struggling with her findings.

Looking into individual people rather than just the numbers. And finding hard evidence that she might be on the right track, investing in people's development, and keeping them out of the Cubes. Who can she tell? Judge Dredd?

Seems not. In next week's 2000AD, Judge Maitland makes the case to the council. But not before she has put some names to those numbers.

And she makes her case. Can they really turn her down?

"The less uniforms, the less crime". Lack of use of the word 'fewer' aside, this is, to all intents and purpose, Defund Judge Dredd. Or #defundjudgedredd. With something similar going on with #DefundBatman at DC Comics for 2021, is this an idea whose time has come, in fiction at least? Or, in the world of 2000AD, will Judge Maitland be her own worse enemy and the cause of her undoing? I guess Mega-City One does not appreciate a whistleblower…

