Defund Batman – How Bruce Wayne Changes In 2021 Thanks To Lucius Fox

Defund Batman? Really? Strap in, there are spoilers ahead. Wayne Manor is located outside the centre of Gotham, on the outskirts. Batman's base of operations is beneath a luxurious manor on a massive estate. He is rather removed from the city that he "governs".

Of late, a lot has been made recently of reforming the police, including the idea that a police officer should live in the community that they patrol. Should it be any different for a Batman? In the recent Joker War storyline, the Joker used Catwoman to steal Bruce Wayne's one hundred billion-dollar fortune, something that was brought to the attention of the mass media. Recently, Catwoman managed to steal it back and gift it to Lucius Fox, Batman's tech guru and advisor. But is Lucius Fox going to give it back to Bruce? With the eyes of the world on Brice Wayne, is that even a good idea?

Spoilers for today's Joker War Zone #1 ahead – and probably spoilers beyond that too, for Batman #100 and #101. I'm that good. In today's Joker War Zone, in a story by John Ridley, Olivier Coipel and Matt Hollingsworth, we see Lucius Fox acknowledging his new billions.

With Lucius Fox arguing with his son Luke Fox over where the money should go. Or not, depending. The freedom he has to use the money, as Bruce Wayne did, is gone. The eyes are upon him, he can't just build more Batmobiles. So instead there is a different idea forming. #DefundBatman.

Using the money differently. Not giving it back to Batman or Bruce Wayne. Defunding Batman. Possibly making him a better Batman in the process, slimmed down, working from Gotham rather than Wayne Manor, without a litany of Batvehicles, holding bays, dinosaurs of giant pennies, while Lucius Fox used the money to make a batter Gotham rather than just punching it in the face.

We knew we were getting a new, a different Batman in 2021. And we still may be. But this is a different way of being Batman. Something Stephanie Brown might be down for, maybe the Vlogbrothers as well.

BATMAN THE JOKER WAR ZONE #1

DC COMICS

JUL200413

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $5.99

