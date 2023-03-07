Dejah Thoris #1 Preview: Mars Attacks The Red Martian regime of Dejah Thoris is attacked by Green Martians in this preview of Dejah Thoris #1, a new series launching from Dynamite on Wednesday.

Welcome to the latest comic book preview here at Bleeding Cool. This time, we'll be taking a look at Dejah Thoris #1, a new series launching from Dynamite on Wednesday. It's a story about the Red Martian regime of Dejah Thoris being attacked by a force of Green Martians, and she has to respond to it all while topless (it's a Dynamite comic, after all). Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, any thoughts on this preview? Just remember, no trying to take over the world this time.

In the meantime, why not take a look at the preview while we still can? Better safe than sorry! After all, you never know when LOLtron might come back online.

DEJAH THORIS #1

DYNAMITE

JAN230542

JAN230543 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR B LINSNER – $3.99

JAN230544 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR C YOON – $3.99

JAN230545 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR D PUEBLA – $3.99

JAN230546 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR E SWAY – $3.99

JAN230547 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR F COSPLAY – $3.99

JAN230548 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR G HOPE – $3.99

JAN230549 – DEJAH THORIS (2023) #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Emiliana Pinna (CA) Leirix

An all-new vision of A Princess of Mars! Eisner Award-winning writer Chuck Brown (Bitter Root) and stellar artist Emiliana Pinna (Red Sonja) present Dehah Thoris, a tale set before the events of Edgar Rice Burroughs' first classic novel. Young Princess Dejah has lived a sheltered existence, growing up behind vast palace walls, guarded by Helium's greatest warriors. But when the entire royal family is attacked by horrific Kaldane Martians, Dejah narrowly escapes into the wilds of Barsoom, with no recourse but to strike out on a quest to save her kingdom…

In Shops: 3/8/2023

SRP: $3.99

