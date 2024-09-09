Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, transformers

Delays And Shortages From Image Comics This Week And Next

Image Comics shipping delays include Transformers, Power Fantasy, Black Cloak, Violator, The Moon Is Following Us and Tin Can Society

Article Summary Image Comics experiences printer shortages causing shipping delays for popular titles.

Transformers #12 Cover A faces allocation issues, with replacements awaited.

Power Fantasy #2 Cover A allocations impact availability until September 25th.

Multiple Image Comics titles, including Black Cloak and Violator, delayed until September 25th.

Lunar Distribution has told retailers about several issues with upcoming Image Comics titles. Due to a printer shortage, Transformers #12 Cover A, which is out this week, was allocated. The printer has been notified, and Lunar is awaiting confirmation that the replacement copies will be available to pick up this week and will be sent out ASAP.

Also due to a significant quantity printer shortage of Power Fantasy #2 Cover A out for next week, quantities for sale were allocated. The remaining copies will be sent for sale on the 25th of September. While all the issues of the following titles planned for next week on the 18th will also be delayed until the 25th of September…

Black Cloak #8

Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #4 Cvr B Inc 1:15 Subversive Girl Var (Mr)

Geiger #2 (2024) Second Printing

Geiger #3 (2024) Second Printing

Ice Cream Man #41 Cvr B Jacob Phillips Var (MR)

Moon Man #4 Cvr A Marco Locati

Moon Man #4 Cvr B Eleonora Carlini Var

Plastic Death & Dolls #4 (Of 5) Cvr A Daniel Hillyard & Michelle Madsen (MR)

Plastic Death & Dolls #4 (Of 5) Cvr B Daniel Hillyard & Michelle Madsen Older Edwyn Var (MR)

Redcoat #1 Fourth Printing

Rifters #4 Cvr A Chris Johnson (MR)

Rifters #4 Cvr B Adam Gorham Var (MR)

Rifters #4 Cvr C Chris Johnson Var (MR)

Rook Exodus #2 Third Printing

Rook Exodus #3 Third Printing

Spawn Misery #4 (Of 4) Cvr B Blank Sketch Var Replacements

Spawn Rat City #6 Cvr B Thaddeus Robeck Var

Spawn Sam And Twitch Case Files #6 Cvr B Thomas Nachlik Var

Spawn Violator #1 (Of 6) Cvr A Piotr Kowalski

Spawn Violator #1 (Of 6) Cvr B Francesco Mattina Var

The Moon Is Following Us #1 (Of 10) Cvr B Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer Wraparound Var

The Moon Is Following Us #1 (Of 10) Cvr C Inc 1:15 Ryan Stegman Var

The Moon Is Following Us #1 (Of 10) Cvr D Inc 1:50 Daniel Warren Johnson Raw Art Var

The Moon Is Following Us #1 (Of 10) Cvr E Inc 1:100 Riley Rossmo & Mike Spicer Foil Var

The Moon Is Following Us #1 (Of 10) Cvr F Blank Sketch Var

Tin Can Society #1 (Of 9) Cvr B Inc 1:10 Bengal Var

Tin Can Society #1 (Of 9) Cvr C Inc 1:20 Yanick Paquette & Chris Chuckry Var

Witchblade #3 (2024) Cvr C Inc 1:25 Marc Sillvestri Homage

Missed out covers, such as The Moon Is Following Us #1 Cvr A will ship in time as intended, at least, to Lunar distributed stores.

