Department Of Truth #1 Gets Third Printing, #2 and #3 Get Seconds

James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds have seen their big hit from Image Comics, The Department Of Truth burn through a further round of printings, leading to a third print for #1 and second prints for #2 and #3. Clearly everyone loves the Continuing Adventures of Lee Harvey Oswald.

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT209299

(W) James TynionIV (CA) Martin Simmonds, Martin Simmonds

SERIES PREMIERE! Cole Turner has studied conspiracy theories all his life, but he isn't prepared for what happens when he discovers that all of them are true, from the JFK assassination to flat Earth theory and reptilian shapeshifters. One organization has been covering them up for generations. What is the deep, dark secret behind the Department of Truth? Bestselling writer JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) debuts his first Image ONGOING SERIES alongside breakout artist MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy)! In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 14, 2020 SRP: $3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #2 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT209300

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

COLE TURNER has spent most of his life suppressing false memories of Satanic ritual abuse at his preschool. Now, he's the newest recruit of the Department of Truth…and he just found out those false memories might be truer than he thinks. JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) continue their breakout conspiracy thriller!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 14, 2020 SRP: $3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #3 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT209301

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

Mary never knew what "false flag" or "crisis actor" meant, until her son was murdered in a mass shooting, and the threats and accusations began. But as her reality starts to bend around her, it's the job of the Department of Truth to keep these dark conspiracies from coming true…at any cost. JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) continue their breakout thriller.

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 Final Orders Due: Dec 14, 2020 SRP: $3.99