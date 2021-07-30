The Department of Truth #1 Sixth & Final Covers Switched By Mistake

Image Comics has let comic book stores know that they accidentally swapped the covers for Department of Truth #1 sixth and final printing, which both arrived in stores this week, switching the standard sixth printing and the 1:25 tiered incentive copies.

Image Comics will now go back to press to provide free corrected copies of each edition to retailers in the quantities they initially ordered. These replacement copies are scheduled to arrive with products on sale on the 18th of August. The replacement copies will be identifiable by Department of Truth #1 Replacement 6th Printing Cover will have the words "STANDARD COVER A" on the back, while the 1:25 Department of Truth #1 Replacement 6th Printing Cover will have the words "INCENTIVE COVER B" on the back

Retailers may keep the original copies that they received. They do not need to be returned or destroyed. But it does mean that there's going to be a lot more Department Of Truth #1 around than expected.

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 REPLACEMENT 6TH PTG CVR A (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN219165

(W) James TynionIV (A) Martin Simmonds (CA) Jenny Frison

SERIES PREMIERE! Cole Turner has studied conspiracy theories all his life, but he isn't prepared for what happens when he discovers that all of them are true, from the JFK assassination to flat Earth theory and reptilian shapeshifters. One organization has been covering them up for generations. What is the deep, dark secret behind the Department of Truth? Bestselling writer JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) debuts his first Image ONGOING SERIES alongside breakout artist MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy)! In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99