Desperately Seeking Moira, Selene & Sabretooth In Today's X-Books

This week sees the publication of Wolverine #42, Dark X-Men #1 and X-Men Unlimited #123 heading towards the Fall Of X, big time.

This week sees the publication of Wolverine #42, Dark X-Men #1 and X-Men Unlimited #123 heading towards the Fall Of X, big time. And once upon a time, Sabretooth joined the X-Men on the island of Krakoa. He was even rescued by them after killing security guards, as part of a diplomatic immunity deal. Before they threw him in the pit of Krakoa in his own individual hell, sending him even madder than before. So what loyalty he may have once had to the mutant cause…

… well, that's pretty much gone. Sabretooth knows that mutants are on the way out, thanks to Orchis. And he's happy to play his part in an unaffiliated sort of way.

The Dead X-Men however have been resurrected by dubious Phoenix means, on a mission to wipe out this entuire reality, which is about as nihilistic as you can get, jumping from timeline to timeline for information they can use to do so.

Meeting X-Men teams that really should never be allowed to exist.

As well as threats that are beyond those faced by the X-Men against Orchis. While the X-Corps try and put together everything and everyone they can in the home reality. And that means another island, with Dani, Thunderbird and Shatterstar.

Yup, Thunderbird can be a whiny bitch, especially for someone just resurrected himself.

While in Wolverine, the remaining X-Men there have their won futures to plan for.

And the Dead X-Men are burning up their clones Moira Mactaggerts courtesy of Mister Sinister to get there. Mind you, they are not the only dead threat out there. As former Orchis soldiers now have another power base from the other side.

Selene is loking to feast as well. While Moira Mactaggert is not best pleased about those using her bodies as a temporal and reality floo network.

We have visibly seen what makes a Weapon X today, strung up by Omega Red carbonadium coils.

Now we get to see what makes up a Weapon M…

Always good to have a black hole on hand. Or in head…

DEAD X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230471

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Pere Perez

DEATH WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING! When the world turned against Krakoa, these five mutants lost their lives…but their mission as X-Men is just getting started. To preserve Xavier's dream, they must accomplish the impossible – or die again trying! Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, discover…who are the DEAD X-MEN?!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE #42

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230538

(W) Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Leinil Yu

SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 2! VICTOR CREED and the SABRETEETH have big plans for LOGAN. See the war escalate under the claws of the many Creeds!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #124

Published: January 29, 2024

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

Penciller: Phillip Sevy

Cover Artist: Phillip Sevy

Dani Moonstar takes Thunderbird back to mutantkind's island stronghold where they bolster their forces and build out resources for survival. But is this rescue effort for the world's kidnapped mutants "too little, too late"?

